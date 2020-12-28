Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey became Corona positive, tweeted himself information …

Ashwini Kumar Choubey Health Updates: Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has become infected with Coronavirus. Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Ashwini Choubey) herself gave this information by tweeting. He tweeted and wrote, ‘On seeing the initial signs of corona, I got the test done today and the report has come positive. My health is fine, following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done. Also read – Trivendra Singh Rawat is being shifted to AIIMS: CM Rawat of Corona positive Uttarakhand deteriorates, recruitment done in AIIMS

On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done today and the report came back positive. My health is fine, following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done.

– Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) December 28, 2020

On the other hand, the number of patients who got free from Corona virus infection in the country reached 97,82,669 on Monday. The Health Ministry said that for more than a month, the number of patients getting daily infection free compared to new cases daily has been more. This has reduced the number of patients being treated for infection. The ministry said that in the last 24 hours, the number of patients being treated for infection has decreased by 1,389. The number of infected people undergoing infection treatment in the country has reached 2,77,301. The share of patients being treated in the total cases has come down to 2.72 percent.

He said, 'For more than a month, there has been more number of daily infection-free patients than new cases daily. In the last 24 hours, 20,021 people have been found infected with the Corona virus in the country. During this period, 21,131 more patients have become infection free. Thus, there has been a decrease in the number of cases being treated for infection. 'The ministry said that if compared globally, the number of cases of Kovid-19 in the country per population of 10 lakhs (7,397) Is among the lowest in the world.

On an average, 10,149 people are infected on an average of 1 million population. In countries like Russia, England, Italy, Brazil, France and America, the number of cases of Kovid-19 per 10 lakh population is very high. The ministry said that 72.99 percent of the new patients who have become infection free belong to 10 states and union territories. 79.61 percent of new cases are from 10 states and union territories.

