Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi dies from Corona, PM Modi expressed grief

new Delhi: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has died today in AIIMS, Delhi. On September 11, he tweeted that he was informed about his corona positive. He is the first minister of the Narendra Modi government at the center, whose life has become due to Corona virus infection. Expressing sorrow over his death, PM Modi has paid tribute to him.

PM Modi tweeted his photo with him and wrote, Mr. Suresh Angadi was an extraordinary worker who worked hard to strengthen the party in Karnataka. He was a devoted parliamentarian and effective minister, acclaimed across the spectrum. His death is sad. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Peace.

Let us know that on September 11, the Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi had a positive test of Kovid-19. He was later admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Center. He had given information about himself being corona positive by tweeting and said that those who came in contact with him should get their corona virus infection tested.

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi is the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka. He is a member of 16th Lok Sabha and 17th Lok Sabha from Belagavi. He was born to Somva and Chanabasappa Angadi, is married and has 2 daughters.

Birth: 1 June 1955, Kanvi Karvinkoppa

death: 23 September 2020

Spouse: Mangal Suresh Angadi

Member of Lok Sabha since 2004