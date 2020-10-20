Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said – Kamal Nath insulted Dalits, expelled Congress

new Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has demanded an apology from former Chief Minister Kamal Nath for indecent remarks on BJP’s woman candidate Imrati Devi in ​​Madhya Pradesh. He has said that, “Kamal Nath has insulted not only her but all Dalit women by making indecent remarks against Imrati Devi. Therefore, he should apologize immediately for the entire incident. ” Also Read – BJP MLA gave signs of rebellion, said – Yeddyurappa will not be Chief Minister for long

Republican Party of India (A) President Ramdas Athawale also said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should intervene in this case and if Kamal Nath does not apologize, he should show a way out of the Congress.

Ramdas Athawale said that Kamal Nath, a minister in the central government and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh government, should not make such remarks. Athawale said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be expelled from the party if Kamal Nath does not apologize immediately. Athawale said that his party condemned Kamal Nath's derogatory comment.