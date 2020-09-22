Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said- ‘MPs who are suspended for a year should be suspended’

new Delhi: There has been a demand to suspend the opposition MPs who created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha for at least one year. Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale has written to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a bill for the prevention of uproar in Parliament. He has said that there should be a system to suspend MPs for the entire parliamentary term for one year on committing a ruckus for the first time and a ruckus on the second. Only then incidents of uproar in the house will stop. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Athawale has asked the government to bring a bill on this issue at the earliest. Also Read – These seven states severely affected by Corona, PM Modi to hold review meeting with Chief Ministers

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said that the actions of MPs of opposition parties in the Upper House of Indian Parliament on the last September 20, are condemnable. Violence in the name of democracy was attempted to intimidate the Chairman sitting on the easy. MPs dismantled dignity and order.

Ramdas Athawale has said in the letter, "Members of the upper house tore the rule book and ascended the table and abused the officials of the house." In which, with the loss of Mayarda of the Upper House, the whole country is also ashamed. MPs who have done such a deplorable act should be suspended not only for 1 week but for 1 year if they make a first mistake and for a period of their parliamentary term if they make a second tax mistake. " Athawale has also demanded in the letter that a bill should be brought in the Parliament to ensure that the dignity of the Indian Parliament is respected. In future, any such incident can be prevented, which is against the pride of the country's Parliament.