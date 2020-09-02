Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s advice to Azad and Sibal .. ‘Then join BJP because …’

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale has suggested senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad (Gulam Nabi Azad) and Kapil Sibal (Kapil Sibal) to resign from the Congress party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) . Union minister Athawale said that the NDA government (NDA Govt) will return to power and since Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and other stalwart Congress leaders have been accused of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party, they were given Jyotiraditya Scindia Should resign and join BJP. Also Read – Lalu Prasad, who is getting facilities like 5 star hotel instead of imprisonment, becomes a guest in jail on the strength of ‘rasook’: BJP

Ramdas Athawale said in a conversation with news agency ANI, 'There is a dispute about the post of Congress chief. Rahul Gandhi has accused Sibal, Azad of working on behalf of the BJP. Therefore, I request Sibal, Azad to resign from the Congress. He has spent many years in expanding the Congress, but he should get out of it now and join BJP. '

He said, "If he is being insulted then he should leave the Congress as Jyotiraditya Scindia did, even Sachin Pilot did it, but he compromised." It is wrong for Rahul Gandhi to blame the people who founded the Congress. "Athawale said that the NDA government will be in power for many years under the leadership of the BJP.

In a conversation with ANI, Athawale hoped to win more than 350 seats in the next Lok Sabha election. The Union Minister said, ‘BJP is the party of the people today. People of all castes, creeds and religions are joining BJP. It will continue to win in the coming elections and will eliminate the Congress. ‘

Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad were among the 23 veteran Congress leaders who wrote a letter to interim president Sonia Gandhi for a change in the party. Later defending the letter, Azad said that it was not a big deal if his letter was leaked and asked if action should not be taken against the leaders who targeted him for “indiscipline”?