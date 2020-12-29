Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s big statement – Maharashtra government may fall due to Sanjay Raut’s statement about UPA

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale claimed that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) leadership could destabilize the Maharashtra government due to a recent comment by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Athawale claimed that the Congress was angered by Raut’s statement. The Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in the state. Also Read – ED again sent summons to wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, asked to appear on January 5

It is known that last week, Sanjay Raut had said that all anti-BJP parties should join the UPA. He also said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is capable of leading the UPA. At present, the leader of the UPA is Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

NDA ally Athawale said, "Raut said that Sharad Pawar should lead the UPA, which angered the Congress leaders. Consequently, the Congress may withdraw its support and the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi may fall. "The RPI (A) leader said," We have no plans to topple this government, but if the government falls then the NDA is definitely the state. I will form government.

On the summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case of alleged money laundering to Raut’s wife, the Union Minister said, “ED is a government organization but independent.” The government does not intend to harass anyone through ED. ”He claimed that the performance of farmers against the three agricultural laws does not have the support of the entire country.

Athawale said, “There is a provision for amendment in any law and this can be done after talking to the farmers. Sharad Pawar has been in government for many years. They should talk to the leaders of opposition parties and tell the government about the amendments they want. The government will welcome his words.

