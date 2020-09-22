Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said- ‘The suspension of MPs will be considered only when they …

Monsoon Session: During the discussion on the Farmers Bill 2020, 8 MPs of the opposition party who created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha were suspended for a week. The opposition walked out of the House on this issue. Many opposition parties under the leadership of the Congress have made three demands from the government and said that they will boycott the house until these are fulfilled. There is also a demand from the opposition parties that the suspension of the MPs be withdrawn as soon as possible. On the other hand, the statement of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has come about this. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Discussion of Deputy Chairman Harivansh’s tea and PM Narendra Modi, amazing formula of victory in Bihar election

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We will consider withdrawing the suspension only after the suspended members apologize for their behavior in the Rajya Sabha." He said, "We expected the Congress to oppose such unruly behavior by opposition members in the Rajya Sabha".

He said what kind of politics is this that a tweet comes from abroad and MPs behave like this. He explicitly mentioned the tweet of Rahul Gandhi, who is out of the country for his medical examination with his mother Sonia Gandhi. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We have never seen a Congress MP dancing at the Rajya Sabha table."

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Tuesday that he will continue to boycott the monsoon session until the suspension is revoked. Azad said that we have three demands. The first government brought a new bill, which clearly included that no private company would buy any produce from farmers under MSP. The second MSP formula should be decided on the basis of the Swaminathan formula and the third is to have all MPs suspended.

Meanwhile, the sit-in by Rajya Sabha MPs has been ended after opposition members boycotted the house. Explain that the eight MPs who have been suspended include Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen of Trinamool Congress, Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Naseer Hussain of Congress, Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party and KK Ragesh of Communist Party of India-Marxist And E Karim.