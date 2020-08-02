Union Minister said – Maharashtra CM is not in favor of CBI inquiry, Bihar Police’s new disclosure on Sushant

New Delhi / Mumbai: Amidst the ever increasing demand for a CBI probe into the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Bihar Police has made some new revelations in the case in Mumbai, today, Union Minister RK Singh has asked the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to take the case to the Central Investigation Agency. Has requested to be handed over to him, but he is not in favor of it. Also Read – Tanushree does not trust Mumbai Police, said – Worse than Bollywood

Union Minister Singh said that now it seems that the family’s trust has been removed from the Mumbai Police, it is natural that in 40-45 days they did nothing. At the same time, Bihar Police said that Sushant Singh was using a SIM issued in the name of another. Also Read – Bihar Police, looking for Riya Chakraborty on Sushant case, said- stop playing cat-cat

Bihar police reached Mumbai, saying that none of the SIM cards that were being used by Sushant Singh Rajput were registered in his name. One of them was registered in the name of his friend Siddharth Pithani. Now we are keeping an eye on call detail records (CDR). Also Read – UP Govt will now recommend for CBI investigation of Sanjit Yadav Kidnapping- Murder Case

We will also interrogate the family of #SushantSinghRajput‘S former manager Disha Salian (who died few days before Sushant’s death). Even after constant attempts to connect with them on phone, we have failed to establish any contact: Bihar Police. https://t.co/jGThLyflYc – ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Bihar police said, we will also interrogate the family of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian (who died a few days before Sushant). We have failed to establish any contact even after repeated attempts to join them over the phone.

Union Minister RK Singh said, people’s demand to transfer the case to CBI is justified. I made this request to the CM of Maharashtra, but he was not in favor of it. The CBI investigation will be better from the point of view of justice and the family also wants the same.

People’s demand for transferring case to CBI is justified. I took this request to Maharashtra CM, but he was not in favor. CBI probe would be better from the point of justice & family also wants the same: RK Singh, Union Minister on #SushantSinghRajput case (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JctEX2d3O5 – ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Union Minister Singh said, I believe that the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death should be given to the CBI, this will not affect the investigation by the dispute between the 2 states. Now it seems that the family’s trust has been removed from the Mumbai Police, it is natural that they did nothing in 40-45 days.

Union Minister R.K. Singh said, Mumbai Police did nothing in the case and was investigating people for publicity. They did not register an FIR and did not reveal who they were investigating. Now an FIR has been filed in this case in Patna.

Explain that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh is in Mumbai to investigate the abetment to suicide related to Rajput’s death. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh had filed a case of abetment to suicide against one Riya Chakraborty, including his family members and six others in Patna last Tuesday.

In Patna, the IPC sections 341, 342 (criminal hostage), 380 (burglary in the house where you live), 406 (criminal treachery), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment to suicide) against all these. ). Singh accused TV and film actress Chakraborty of befriending Sushant in May 2019 to build his career.

Significantly, Sushant’s body was found on June 14 from his apartment in Bandra. Meanwhile, a Mumbai Police official told that the Bihar Police team has reached Mumbai and recorded statements of more than six people in connection with the investigation.