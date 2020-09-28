Union Minister said- Shiv Sena forms government with BJP in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray …

Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale told Shivsena that he should form a government in Maharashtra with the BJP. Athawale also suggested a way to divide the power between the two parties. He told reporters here that Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray should remain Chief Minister for one year and after that Devendra Fadnavis of BJP should be made Chief Minister for three years. Also Read – Sanjay Raut said the reason for meeting former CM Fadnavis, said- ‘We may have ideological differences but …’

Athawale also said that in the event of Shiv Sena not allying with BJP, NCP President Sharad Pawar should join the National Democratic Alliance. Union minister Athawale said this in the backdrop of a conversation between Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut and Fadnavis at a hotel in the city on Saturday. Also Read – Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Jana Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyay, later deleted the tweet

However, former Chief Minister Fadnavis later said that the meeting with Raut was in connection with an interview taken for the Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Raut is also the executive editor of Saamana. Athawale said that the Shiv Sena should also be given one or two ministries in the central government. Also Read – Maharashtra’s home minister targeted former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, gave this big statement