Union Minister Smriti Irani recovers from Corona infection, herself tweeted this information …

Latest news today: Union Minister Smriti Irani has been cured of Coronavirus. Smriti Irani herself informed this by tweeting. Let me tell you that Smriti Irani, BJP MP from Amethi, got infected with Corona virus on October 28. Smriti Irani thanked those who prayed for her and said that the Kovid test report should be negative.

I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes & prayers. – Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 12, 2020

Smriti Irani tweeted, ‘My corona test report has come negative. I thank everyone for their wishes and prayers. ‘

On October 28, he tweeted that he had informed himself of being corona positive. He tweeted, “It is rare for me to search for words while announcing this, so here I keep it simple and say that my Kovid-19 test has come positive. I would like to request those who came in contact with me to get their inquiry done as soon as possible. ‘

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AYUSH Minister Shripad Y. Naik Corona has been infected. Talking about the Chief Ministers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa have also been hit by Corona.