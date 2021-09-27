Union Minister Sonowal and TMC Chief Sushmita Dev elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Elections: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was once declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam on Monday. Sonowal was once the one candidate for the seat from Assam and at the closing day of his withdrawal, the returning officer declared him elected to the Higher Area of Parliament. With this, the selection of seats of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) within the Rajya Sabha from Assam has larger to 3, whilst its best friend Asom Gana Parishad has one Rajya Sabha seat. There are a complete of 7 Rajya Sabha seats in Assam, out of which two seats are with the Congress and one seat is held by means of an unbiased member.Additionally Learn – West Bengal Bypoll: Weapons waved in Bhawanipur on closing day of campaigning, TMC-BJP employees conflict in Kolkata; many injured

Sonowal at the side of Leader Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita took the election certificates from the returning officer from the state meeting complicated within the afternoon. After this, whilst speaking to newshounds, Sonowal mentioned that he’s going to proceed to paintings for the betterment of the state and the folks. Sonowal (59) was once inducted into Top Minister Narendra Modi’s cupboard in July because the Minister of Ports, Delivery and AYUSH. This made it important for him to grow to be an MP. Additionally Learn – Union Minister of State for Data and Broadcasting visited IIMC, mentioned – Deendayal Upadhyay’s dream was once ‘Self-reliant India’

The seat, for which former Leader Minister Sonowal had filed his nomination papers, fell vacant after Assam Meeting Speaker Biswajit Daimary resigned from the Higher Area. Demri had resigned from the Higher Area after being elected within the meeting elections. Sonowal was once additionally elected to the Legislative Meeting from Majuli for the second one time in Might, however returned to New Delhi after Himanta Biswa Sarma was the Leader Minister. Additionally Learn – West Bengal: BJP is not going to box candidate in Rajya Sabha by-election, Sushmita Dev prone to be elected unopposed

TMC chief Sushmita Dev Dev elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Except for this, Trinamool Congress chief Sushmita Dev was once additionally elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal on Monday. Sushmita Dev, a former All India Mahila Congress leader, had joined TMC from Congress in August. He was once elected unopposed after the BJP had made up our minds to not box any candidate in opposition to him for the Rajya Sabha elections.

BJP got rid of the candidate, Congress candidate’s election fastened unopposed

Senior Congress chief Rajni Patil has been elected unopposed to the Higher Area of Parliament after the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party on Monday withdrew its candidate for subsequent month’s Rajya Sabha bypolls in Maharashtra. After the loss of life of Congress MP Rajiv Satav in Might, it was important to carry a by-election in this seat. His time period within the Higher Area was once until April 2, 2026. Monday (September 27) was once the closing date for withdrawal of nomination papers for the by-elections to be held at the 4th of subsequent month.

The Bharatiya Janata Birthday party had fielded Sanjay Upadhyay for this by-election and now he has been got rid of from the electoral fray. After this, the best way has been opened for Patil’s (62) election unopposed. There have been best two applicants for this seat. Upadhyay informed newshounds that Congress leaders within the state had appealed to the BJP to withdraw their applicants in order that the Congress applicants might be elected unopposed. He mentioned, “As in step with the course of the birthday party, I’ve withdrawn my paper. The verdict to withdraw my candidature was once taken within the state BJP core committee assembly.

Closing week, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole and his birthday party colleague and minister Balasaheb Thorat had met Chief of Opposition within the Meeting Devendra Fadnavis urging him to make means for Patil’s election unopposed.

There are 288 individuals within the Maharashtra Legislative Meeting, out of which the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party has 106 seats. Patil is the candidate of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi within the state, which is led by means of Shiv Sena. Congress is a major constituent of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

