Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar hold meeting at the residence of Chairman

Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hold a meeting over farmers protest at BJP chief’s residence: In the country’s capital, the BJP’s top leaders have held an intense meeting for this in the midst of the efforts of the struggling farmers to mobilize for the protest for the last four days in protest against the central agricultural laws. Three big ministers of the Modi government at the Center have held a meeting at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda. After the meeting is over, the Union Minister is seen leaving. Also Read – Corona cases rise again in Madhya Pradesh, 1514 patients increased in 24 hours, 3250 deaths so far

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves BJP President JP Nadda's residence after a meeting on farmers 'issue

At the residence of BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath, and Union Agriculture Minister Rajnath held a meeting together to discuss the upcoming strategy. At the same time, thousands of farmers are protesting at many places on the border of Delhi. In the evening, the farmers broke the barricading of the police on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday, said that these laws are for the welfare of the farmers and their movement is apolitical. He said, “Whoever wants to oppose them politically, keep doing it. I have never said that the performance of farmers is political and I will never say that. “

Before this meeting, amidst the agitation of thousands of farmers against the new agricultural laws of the Center, the Union Agriculture Minister had said, first the Government of India has held three rounds of talks with the farmers, the fourth time was proposed to meet on December 3. The government is ready to negotiate with open mind at every level, but the farmers union should create an atmosphere of dialogue. They should leave the path of movement and adopt the path of discussion.

Let us know that for four consecutive days, the farmers have been protesting against the new agricultural laws and are stuck on the national capital’s Singhu and Tikri borders. Farmers have also warned to close all major highways connecting Delhi.

Farmers’ performance is not political: Amit Shah

Farmers turned down government proposal for demonstration at Burari Maidan

The Home Minister has appealed to the farmers gathered on the borders of Delhi to gather for demonstration at Burari Maidan in North Delhi and said that the Union Government is ready to talk to them after they reach there. However, farmers have turned down this proposal of the government by holding a press conference.