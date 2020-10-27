Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Sunil Tatkare got Corona infected, appealed to the people in contact

Mumbai: Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale and Nationalist Congress Party MP from Raigad Sunil Tatkare have been found corona positive on Tuesday. Both the leaders confirmed this through their social media and asked the people in their contact to get the test done. Also Read – Health Minister hopes, ‘Corona vaccine may be available from early next year’

Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India A (RPI), attended a program in Mumbai on Monday, a day earlier. In which he had given membership of RPI to actress Payal Ghosh, Soni Kanishka, lawyer Nitin Satpute, realtor Yogesh Karkare and businessman Ankush Chapekar Formal.

Aditi Tatkare, the father of 65-year-old Minister of State Sunil Tatkare, assured that the health status of the MP is fine, but he has been admitted to a city hospital for treatment as a precaution. This week, several other celebrities, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, conducted positive tests.