Unique: ASTRO Answers Your Questions About “Knock” Comeback, Their Existence, And Recent Interests

ASTRO has returned with their seventh mini album "GATEWAY" and an interview with Soompi!

The album’s title “GATEWAY” refers to ASTRO transferring by means of a gateway into a brand new world, and the title monitor “Knock” represents the group knocking on the door that may lead them into the brand new world. The lyrics for “Knock” are about touring by means of time to search out somebody they’re unable meet within the current and taking them to a world the place they’ll keep collectively ceaselessly.

We requested AROHA (ASTRO’s followers) to ship in questions for the group through Instagram. Listed here are ASTRO’s solutions to your questions!

Who has made essentially the most sensational change by means of this album?

Requested by @seetheworldthrumaeyes

Rocky: I believe all the members did. Each member modified differently, together with hair shade adjustments. Moonbin: MJ. He misplaced plenty of weight, and he’s turn into extra visually handsome. JinJin: For this album, I can’t select one individual. I believe all of the members modified quite a bit!! It’s as a result of all the pieces from the choreography and the overall environment of the music is structured in a means that exhibits every member very nicely. Cha Eun Woo: Cha Eun Woo!!! I dyed my hair! ^^ Sanha: I believe it’s me (laughs). Usually occasions, I had a tough time whereas recording for our albums, however the recording for this album went nicely. MJ: Me, MJ! I misplaced plenty of weight.

What was the toughest half about making ready for this comeback?

Requested by @supermeloveyou

Rocky: I had a tough time stamina-wise as a result of there isn’t a time to relaxation within the choreography. So I believe the choreography was the toughest. Moonbin: The music is basically excessive, and the choreography was quite a bit more durable than I assumed. JinJin: It was tough to convey out the vibe of the choreography, and I believe everybody had a tough time as a result of it was tiring. However I’m glad that nice choreography was born. Cha Eun Woo: The choreography is particularly tiring this time, so performing the music as soon as makes me sweat a ton and really feel totally exhausted!! Sanha: I believe the choreography was onerous. It’s most likely the toughest one out of all the ones we have now. Every execution of the efficiency is extraordinarily tiring. I additionally assume that our efficiency model has modified quite a bit, and I believe our followers will prefer it. MJ: I additionally select the choreography. The choreography for this title monitor was the toughest.

What’s your favourite monitor on this comeback album (apart from the title monitor “Knock”)?

Requested by @lourieeeee

Rocky: “We Nonetheless.” Initially, the melody could be very good, and the explosive vitality within the refrain makes my coronary heart be happy. Moonbin: “We Nonetheless.” It’s refreshing, and it touches the center. JinJin: I’ve to say “Lights On” as a result of it’s a music I made. I created it whereas excited about our followers who’re ready for us, so I hope they prefer it quite a bit. Cha Eun Woo: “SOMEBODY LIKE.” The extra you take heed to it, the extra thrilling it’s, and I had enjoyable recording it too. Sanha: “12 Hours.” The melody gained’t get out of my head. The lyrics are very nice too, and it makes you’re feeling drowsy for those who take heed to it earlier than going to mattress. MJ: “We Nonetheless.” I saved it in my coronary heart from the primary second I heard it.

May you select an ASTRO music that finest represents your character?

Requested by @fatimaa.castro

Rocky: The brand new title monitor “Knock.” I believe the highly effective and refreshing vibe suits nicely with my dance model. Moonbin: “Each Minute.” It’s brilliant and hopeful. JinJin: I believe it will be “When You Name My Title” as a result of it exhibits ASTRO’s refreshing and cheerful charms nicely. Cha Eun Woo: “When You Name My Title.” I hope plenty of individuals name my title (laughs). Sanha: “Star.” I take heed to it quite a bit, and the lyrics are very fairly. Each time I take heed to it, I really feel just like the recollections I shared with AROHA and the recollections of taking part in with the members resurface. MJ: “SOMEBODY LIKE.” The refreshing and funky vibe is rather like me!!

What was ASTRO’s favourite a part of the album-making and releasing course of?

Requested by @malejandra_fc

Rocky: The music video this time took the longest time it ever took for us to movie a music video, so the members purposefully lightened the temper to attempt to cheer one another up. Moonbin: It was once we had the jacket photoshoot by the ocean, and the seaside round sundown was quite a bit colder than I assumed it will be. I needed to smile, however I couldn’t as a result of my face had frozen up (laughs). JinJin: I believe the one time I ever danced with none fear or burden was once I was a trainee or once I did road dance, however I felt comfortable dancing the [“Knock”] choreography though it’s tough. Cha Eun Woo: Studying the choreography!! The choreo this time is particularly onerous, however there’s nonetheless a wierd pleasure that comes from doing it. Sanha: In each technique of studying and training choreography, I had by no means felt my again ache earlier than. This time, it damage for the primary time. It was cool. MJ: The choreography classes with the members had been enjoyable.

Should you might select one selection present to seem on as a bunch, what would that be?

Requested by @__cpsjn_

Rocky: “Ask Us Something.” If all of us seem on it collectively, I believe every of our completely different charms would actually shine. Moonbin: “Ask Us Something.” It’s a present I’ve all the time preferred, so I’d actually prefer to go on it. JinJin: Selection exhibits are good too, however I need to movie a actuality present the place the members can have enjoyable and be comfy~ Cha Eun Woo: “Working Man”!!! Sanha: I need to go on “Ask Us Something.” If it’s ASTRO, I’m constructive that we’ll do job of being entertaining. I’d additionally like to seem on “Working Man.” We now have good stamina, so I believe we’ll do job! MJ: I would love for us to go on “Working Man” all collectively and battle with video games!

What do you want about being a six-member group?

Requested by @aroha_2302

Rocky: As an alternative of one thing good about being a six-member group, all the pieces’s good about being ASTRO and being “us.” Moonbin: I can eat quite a bit. JinJin: It doesn’t really feel like there’s an empty area, and it appears like we’ve all the time labored as a group, so it feels pure. Cha Eun Woo: We’re all completely different when it comes to facets like traits, kinds, and voices, so we make up for one another’s weaknesses. Sanha: Reasonably than one thing good about being a six-member group, I identical to our members. I’m not simply saying this. I actually assume that assembly the opposite members was a blessing. MJ: It’s straightforward to memorize our names.

What’s your favourite type of communication with followers? (Twitter, Instagram, V Reside, and so on.)

Requested by consumer who requested to be nameless

Rocky: Instantly speaking with AROHA on stage is essentially the most enjoyable and thrilling. Moonbin: V Reside. I believe it’s finest to point out myself in movement. JinJin: Instagram and Twitter as a result of it appears like I’m sharing my each day life, and that’s comfy and good. ^^ Cha Eun Woo: I like all three (Twitter, Instagram, and V Reside). ^^ Sanha: I normally greet followers by means of Twitter, however V Reside broadcasts are extra enjoyable. However once I do it on a daily day, I don’t have make-up on so I get a bit anxious generally (laughs). MJ: I largely want speaking by means of Twitter.

What does ASTRO prefer to eat/drink after an intense day of observe to get better vitality?

Requested by @malejandra_fc

Rocky: Vitamin dietary supplements and plenty of water. Moonbin: Oriental raisin water. We now have plenty of it at our dorm. JinJin: Power bars and chocolate. Cha Eun Woo: Usually ice cream, however water today. Sanha: Just lately, I’ve been consuming pork rinds usually. I attempted it after I noticed Moonbin consuming it alone, and it tasted so good that I purchased it in bulk. I nonetheless grill a pack every time I get residence after observe. MJ: A chilly glass of water.

How do you keep centered once you get annoyed or really feel down?

Requested by @majikurumachan2

Rocky: I fall asleep or eat one thing scrumptious. I believe I can focus higher after I try this. Moonbin: I think about it in my head, train, or take heed to music. JinJin: I flip off the lights within the studio and take heed to a music I made. Or I prefer to take heed to music. Cha Eun Woo: I get a therapeutic massage or speak with somebody to discover a answer. Sanha: I watch an animated present with out excited about something. Then step by step, dangerous ideas or issues that hassle me will disappear. That’s why I usually watch animated exhibits. MJ: I believe glad ideas (constructive ideas).

What do you normally do earlier than you sleep and after you get up?

Requested by @ikha.pz

Rocky: I take vitamin dietary supplements earlier than mattress and after I get up. I can clearly really feel the distinction between days I’ve taken them and days I haven’t. Moonbin: Studying a webtoon (earlier than mattress) and stretching my limbs after waking up. JinJin: Checking my telephone (laughs)!! As a result of I do all the pieces on my telephone together with sending and receiving music I’m engaged on. Cha Eun Woo: Brushing my enamel, deciding what to put on the subsequent day, and consuming a wholesome juice. Sanha: I all the time take deep breaths earlier than going to mattress. I inhale as a lot as I can after which slowly exhale by means of my mouth, and it makes me really feel calmer. MJ: Brush my enamel >Chikachika (tooth brushing sounds)

What are some latest dramas or movies that you just loved watching?

Requested by @uin_stagram

Rocky: I actually loved watching “Itaewon Class.” Moonbin: Net drama “The Mermaid Prince”!! Please watch it quite a bit (laughs). JinJin: Net drama “The Mermaid Prince” ..^^ Cha Eun Woo: “Hospital Playlist” and films starring Brad Pitt. Sanha: I usually watch animated exhibits, so I haven’t seen any dramas or movies not too long ago. MJ: “Kingdom.”

What sorts of movies do you watch essentially the most on YouTube?

Requested by consumer who requested to be nameless

Rocky: I’d say singing or dancing movies. I generally watch selection present clips too. Moonbin: ASTRO’s efficiency movies or Nationwide Geographic. JinJin: I watch quite a lot of issues together with ASTRO movies!! Cha Eun Woo: Music present efficiency movies or clips of dramas or selection exhibits. Sanha: I watch plenty of movies that introduce tasty meals. I additionally watch movies that introduce movies. MJ: Mukbang..(laughs)

The place would you spend your dream trip?

Requested by @mnhyukkk

Rocky: I’d like a quiet place the place there’s inexperienced grass and timber and nobody there. If there may be such a spot, I’d positively prefer to go. Moonbin: The Uyuni Salt Flat in Bolivia. JinJin: Anyplace with an emerald sea and a white sand seaside could be good. Cha Eun Woo: Hawaii! Sanha: I need to go to Hawaii. I went to Cebu with my brothers earlier than, and I need to go to a trip spot with a seaside once more, so Hawaii~ MJ: I need to take pleasure in a trip spending time on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

Should you might journey in time, what scenario or yr would you journey to?

Requested by @peytzza_

Rocky: The scenario during which I’m taking part in at residence (in 2003). On the time, I didn’t know something, and the entire household was collectively, so these had been the times I used to be nothing however glad. Moonbin: Once I first turned a trainee. I need to inform myself to observe more durable and play more durable. JinJin: I need to attempt returning to my youthful days in main or center college. I’m pondering that if I had practiced rapping and dancing from that age with out taking part in, I might have been in a position to present you much more than I even have till now. Cha Eun Woo: 10 years sooner or later!! I’m very interested by what I’ll be doing and how much celeb I might have turn into (laughs). Sanha: I need to go the second when extra time has handed from now and I’m in a position to journey usually with my entire household. I need to freely make recollections with my household with out worrying about something! MJ: March 5, 1994. The day I used to be born.

In case your life was to be made as a film who would you forged to play the protagonist?

Requested by @claravillalon

Rocky: JinJin! Moonbin: Sanha! Sanha is perceptive, so I believe he’ll depict me nicely. JinJin: The entire members and AROHA. If I develop previous and look again on the previous, I believe my brightest days could be the time I spent as part of ASTRO. ^^ Cha Eun Woo: Yoon Sanha!! Sanha: My pal. My shut pal is aware of that I struggled throughout my trainee days. So I would like them to expertise it too (laughs)! MJ: JinJin! He would pull off any position completely.

Should you might change brains with one other member, who wouldn’t it be and why?

Requested by @kayjuson

Rocky: MJ. I need to know what it’s that he’s pondering that permits him to be such an energizer. I need to know the reality behind it. Moonbin: Rocky. He’s the funniest member not too long ago. I need to learn the way he thinks of such issues. JinJin: MJ. I need to attempt dwelling with a thoughts like his. It’s an incredible mindset, and generally I ponder what the world appears like for those who dwell with a enjoyable mindset (laughs). Cha Eun Woo: Rocky. When he will get into one thing, he both retains going till he will get to the top of it or doesn’t care about it in any respect. I’m not in a position to assume in that means, so I need to be like that when. Sanha: I need to change with Cha Eun Woo. Since he’s sensible, I believe he’d be pondering of issues I’m unable to consider. MJ: JinJin. I need to attempt dwelling a day slowly.

The place do you see your self in 10 years?

Requested by @_justbryyyll

Rocky: I believe I’d nonetheless be singing, dancing, rapping, and composing songs. Moonbin: I believe I’d be doing my finest dwelling as a singer and actor. JinJin: I believe I’d be working as ASTRO and dwelling a life as a composer as nicely (laughs). Cha Eun Woo: I need to be an incredible individual each internally and externally. Sanha: I believe my younger look would largely be passed by then, however my character could be the identical as it’s now, stuffed with aegyo (performing cute). MJ: I believe I’d be touring in Dubai with the members.

May you suggest AROHA a music that will make a foul day really feel higher?

Requested by @kkatleya

Rocky: ASTRO’s “By Your Aspect.” I need to inform AROHA that we’re all the time by their aspect. Moonbin: ASTRO’s “Each Minute” as a result of my want is to make AROHA’s desires come true. JinJin: AROHA! You’ve waited lengthy, proper?? I made a music known as “Lights On” for all of you! I hope AROHA likes it! And thanks for ready for us. ^^ Cha Eun Woo: ASTRO’s “12 Hours.” Should you take heed to the music once you’re feeling worn out, you’ll be able to relate to it and assume, “I’ll cheer up too.” When our AROHA are having a tough time, I need to present vitality and luxury. Sanha: Paul Kim’s “Wanna Love You.” At first hear, the melody may really feel unfamiliar, nevertheless it’s addicting and it heals your coronary heart. MJ: ASTRO’s “ONE & ONLY.” Listening to it makes you cheerful.

What’s one factor you need to say to international AROHA?

Requested by @platoniclooks

Rocky: In case you are glad that you just’re AROHA, I’m even happier that I’m ASTRO. I like you~ Moonbin: Particularly since you’ve waited so lengthy, we’ll present you the very best album, so please sit up for it. And we’ll positively go meet you. JinJin: Plenty of issues are occurring today, however when the darkish clouds clear, a brilliant solar will rise. I hope all of you’ll be cautious along with your well being, and we’ll see you when the solar rises. I like you. Cha Eun Woo: Thanks a lot for sending us such nice love from distant. When the prospect arises, we are going to go see you!!!! I like u. Thank U (coronary heart emoji). Sanha: I’m glad to have the ability to make a constructive impression with “Knock.” Not solely is the efficiency extra spectacular, however the members and I labored actually onerous to organize for the album, so please sit up for it and provides it plenty of love!! MJ: Regardless of the place we’re, we’re all the time collectively. Let’s belief and depend on one another, and we are going to turn into shining stars to guard you.

Thanks for sending in plenty of fascinating questions, AROHA!

