Unique: Chicken Run sequel will screen in theatres alongside Netflix release

They are saying don’t depend your chickens earlier than they’ve hatched, however right here’s one thing you’ll be able to depend on: the long-awaited Chicken Run sequel will be launched in cinemas.

Netflix introduced earlier at this time (23rd June) that it will be debuting a follow-up to the favored 2000 Aardman animation on its streaming platform.

POULTRY NEWS: Precisely 20 years to the day for the reason that unique was launched, we are able to verify there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!! Produced by @aardman, manufacturing is anticipated to start subsequent 12 months. Eggsellent. — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2020

The sequel was initially introduced again in April 2018, although Netflix’s involvement hadn’t beforehand been confirmed.

Now, RadioTimes.com can solely verify that, in addition to being obtainable to stream from residence, Chicken Run 2 will even be launched to cinemas, for what a supply is looking an “awards qualifying theatrical release”.

Hopes are excessive, then, for the sequel, with Aardman apparently angling for awards glory with a theatrical run – nice information for followers who have been hoping to expertise the movie on the large screen.

Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, the screenwriters of the unique movie, have returned to write down the Chicken Run sequel, which will be helmed by Sam Fell, co-director of Aardman’s 2006 effort Flushed Away.

The film will choose up on the human-free island the place the chickens now reside and have Molly, the daughter of the unique movie’s leads Rocky and Ginger (performed in the primary movie by Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha) – when a brand new menace emerges, Ginger is pressured to get the chickens again into motion.

“We’ve bought the right story [for the sequel],” stated Aardman Animations co-founder (and co-director of the unique Chicken Run) Peter Lord. “The connection with Netflix is sort of excellent as properly as a result of they have fun the filmmaker and are so filmmaker pleasant.

“I really feel now we are able to make the Chicken Run sequel we wish to, the one we actually care about.”

The Chicken Run sequel is presently scheduled to start manufacturing in 2021.

Extra reporting by Patrick Cremona

Try what else is on with our TV Information