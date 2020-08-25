Unique: CRAVITY Answers Fan Questions About “Flame” Comeback, Hobbies, Favorite Meals, And More

CRAVITY has made their first ever comeback with “SEASON 2 HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO” and the album’s title monitor “Flame”!

After making their debut declaring they’ll “Break All of the Guidelines,” CRAVITY now makes an attempt to interrupt their very own limits with their highly effective comeback monitor “Flame.” The tune serves a dynamic melody line that will hold listeners on the sting of their seats, wanting to listen to what comes subsequent.

We acquired questions from CRAVITY’s followers LUVITY by way of Soompi’s Instagram, and the CRAVITY members have shared their solutions! Learn their responses beneath:

What are CRAVITY’s objectives for this comeback?

Requested by @sunnydays_allen

Serim: To make CRAVITY’s colours identified to lots of people. Allen: I hope we’ll conclude our promotions enjoyably and with out anybody getting injured. Jungmo: First place on a music present. Woobin: Being nominated for first place on a music present. Wonjin: I wish to make ourselves identified to extra folks, present them that we’re a gaggle able to very various ideas, and trigger them to sit up for our subsequent promotions extra. Hyeongjun: I wish to have enjoyable selling. Minhee: I wish to be instructed that we pulled off the brand new idea properly. Taeyoung: To make CRAVITY’s charms extensively identified! Seongmin: First place on a music present!

What had been your most memorable moments whereas getting ready for this comeback?

Requested by @maxweltr

Serim: It was troublesome throughout the idea picture shoot as a result of there have been so many bugs. Allen: The stay broadcast that we had with LUVITY on CRAVITY’s 100th day is memorable for me. Jungmo: The album jacket picture shoot [is memorable] as a result of we left Seoul for the primary time shortly. Woobin: Studying the “Flame” choreography for the primary time [is memorable]. It was so troublesome so I keep in mind having a tough time studying. Wonjin: The primary day of music video filming was Seongmin’s birthday, so I keep in mind once we celebrated his birthday whereas filming! Hyeongjun: I used to be complimented lots whereas recording. Minhee: I keep in mind once we celebrated Seongmin’s birthday throughout music video filming. Taeyoung: When getting our hairstyles deliberate with the members. Seongmin: My shock celebration throughout music video filming is memorable.

Which member do you suppose fits this comeback idea probably the most?

Requested by @uceena

Serim: Minhee as a result of he pulls off the attractive idea properly. Allen: I feel Serim fits this idea the most effective as a result of he has a really mature high quality. Jungmo: Allen as a result of he does his half so properly. “Crossing over the breathtaking time” is my favourite half. Woobin: Allen as a result of he reveals what easy charisma is. Wonjin: I feel it’s Hyeongjun. I feel his pink hair fits the “Flame” title so properly, and I feel Hyeongjun pulled off the attractive idea properly. Hyeongjun: Serim fits it properly as a result of he’s attractive. Minhee: Hyeongjun – I used to be shocked seeing his attractive gaze. Taeyoung: Minhee! His lengthy hair fits this attractive idea very properly. Seongmin: Jungmo. He’s cool, as anticipated of our subtly attractive member.

What did you be taught out of your debut that may aid you together with your comeback?

Requested by @it.s_me_anli

Serim: Discovering the digital camera!! Allen: I discovered easy methods to management my facial expressions and the way to take a look at the digital camera at music reveals throughout our debut promotions, and I feel that may assist with me with our promotions this time. Jungmo: Trying on the digital camera in a cooler method. Woobin: I’ve discovered easy methods to do hand gestures whereas singing on stage. Wonjin: In a efficiency, you’re in a position to convey your feelings by way of your voice, gestures, and facial expressions, however in a studio recording, you must categorical your feelings solely together with your voice. That was laborious, however I practiced it lots whereas getting ready for our debut, so this time, I feel I used to be in a position to do a greater job whereas recording. Hyeongjun: How one can report and easy methods to carry out with ease?? Minhee: I feel I’ll have the ability to be extra comfy. Taeyoung: Making eye contact with the digital camera. Seongmin: It’s not essentially one thing I discovered, however I feel I’ve gotten just a little bit extra used to the setting on stage and facets like that.

Are you extra nervous or much less nervous about releasing the brand new album in comparison with your debut one?

Requested by @sharanpreet_kkaur

Serim: Much less nervous as a result of it’s not our first time, and I’ve change into much more assured in CRAVITY. Allen: It’s not that I’m not nervous in any respect, however I’ve gone by way of the method of getting ready for an album as soon as, so I now know to some extent what to do to make a very good album. That makes me extra assured, so I really feel much less nervous. Jungmo: It’s a distinct feeling. I feel I’m much less nervous. I can’t look ahead to our comeback as a result of I wish to present it to everybody sooner. Woobin: I’m much less nervous! Wonjin: I’m extra nervous, however I additionally really feel extra assured. Hyeongjun: I’m much less nervous. I wish to reveal it shortly. Minhee: We’re difficult ourselves to a brand new idea, so I’m extra nervous. Taeyoung: I’m much less nervous. Seongmin: I feel I really feel much less nervous.

What has been the most effective factor that’s occurred since your debut?

Requested by @andreaxestrada

Serim: Acting at KCON whereas seeing LUVITY’s faces for the primary time, even when it was by way of a display screen. Allen: Performing in entrance of an precise viewers on the Soribada Greatest Okay-Music Awards left an impression in my reminiscence. Jungmo: When LUVITY noticed our efficiency for the primary time. Woobin: Once we noticed our followers in actual life for the primary time. Wonjin: I simply have enjoyable and really feel completely happy when the 9 of us are all collectively. Hyeongjun: Once we noticed LUVITY on the Soribada Greatest Okay-Music Awards and gained the New Artist Award. Minhee: Being instructed phrases of encouragement about how we labored laborious after our debut showcase stays in my reminiscence. Taeyoung: Each second was good~ Seongmin: Once we obtained the New Artist Award.

What would you like folks to consider after they hear the identify CRAVITY?

Requested by @s.afa_xxuwu

Serim: Stage masters, efficiency idols. Allen: Charming idols with 9 members that present 9 totally different colours. Jungmo: Perfor-VITY, successful. Woobin: An unmatched group with a definite colour distinctive to CRAVITY. Wonjin: Multi-concept idols. Hyeongjun: An excellent expert group. Minhee: I’d like to listen to that we’re multi-talented idols. Taeyoung: Multi-talented idols. Seongmin: Perfor-VITY! Teamwork.

The place do you see your self in 10 years?

Requested by @candee_andrade

Serim: I’ll nonetheless be doing music. Allen: I feel I’ll have grown a minimum of a bit taller. Jungmo: I hope I’ll have change into an excellent singer. Woobin: I feel I’ll be working laborious on music. Wonjin: I feel performing in entrance of our followers can be a pure factor by then, so I feel I’ll be performing in entrance of a lot of our followers. Hyeongjun: I hope I’m selling as a singer. Minhee: I want to be wholesome. Taeyoung: Even I can’t think about what I’ll be doing! Seongmin: I’ll be spending time on my hobbies as properly.

What sort of superpower do you wish to have?

Requested by @deamh59

Serim: Teleportation. Allen: Teleportation, since going from place to position will take much less time. Jungmo: Teleportation!! Woobin: Teleportation. Wonjin: I’d wish to have Spider-Man’s powers and fly throughout the town. Hyeongjun: Teleportation. Minhee: I wish to have the facility to alter time. Taeyoung: The flexibility to learn folks’s minds. Seongmin: The flexibility to fly.

For those who may solely eat one sort of meals on a regular basis, what wouldn’t it be?

Requested by @denise_hello_30

Serim: Pork stomach. Allen: [Fried] hen. Regardless of how a lot hen I eat, I by no means get bored with it. Jungmo: Hamburgers. Woobin: White rice with braised kimchi and again ribs. Wonjin: Beef! Hyeongjun: Carbonara. Minhee: Something manufactured from hen. Taeyoung: Gukbap (Korean scorching soup with rice). Seongmin: Pork stomach.

What Korean meals would you suggest to worldwide followers?

Requested by @mikylasangil

Serim: Braised quick ribs. Allen: Ginseng hen soup. I feel it’s meals that’s good in your well being, so I wish to suggest it to our followers abroad as properly. Jungmo: Yukhoe (uncooked beef) bibimbap. Woobin: Again ribs braised in soy sauce. Wonjin: Bulgogi!! It’s a dish that’s good to eat with rice, individually, or with some other dish or meals! Hyeongjun: Braised quick ribs. Minhee: Braised spicy hen. Taeyoung: Korean ramyun. Seongmin: Bean paste stew.

What do you guys take pleasure in doing in your breaks?

Requested by @piicses

Serim: Listening to music, studying letters from LUVITY Allen: Not too long ago I’ve been taking part in pc video games. Jungmo: Lie on my mattress all day. Woobin: I play pc video games or watch YouTube or Netflix. Wonjin: I principally lie round on my mattress. Hyeongjun: Use my cellphone whereas mendacity down Minhee: I hearken to music or typically watch dramas. Taeyoung: I take a stroll whereas listening to music or play video games. Seongmin: I eat one thing yummy as I watch a film.

Have you ever picked up any new hobbies lately?

Requested by @jumpersoty

Serim: It’s not a brand new interest, however I wish to take footage. Allen: Taking a look at my cellphone whereas mendacity on mattress. Jungmo: Netflix. Woobin: Watching traditional motion pictures from the 2000s. Wonjin: Watching motion pictures! Hyeongjun: None but! Minhee: I don’t suppose there’s something particularly. Taeyoung: None. Seongmin: I watch mukbangs (consuming movies) usually.

What’s the very last thing you looked for on the web?

Requested by @_oum.anita_

Serim: Eel. Allen: Scary-looking meals. Jungmo: BTS. Woobin: CRAVITY Serim. Wonjin: Phrase spacing corrector. Hyeongjun: Webtoon. Minhee: Climate. Taeyoung: Subway line. Seongmin: Well-known pork stomach restaurant.

Which member talks probably the most in CRAVITY’s group chat?

Requested by @ghnarj_

Serim: Minhee. Allen: Serim. He’s the chief, so when he has one thing to announce or wants to listen to our opinions on one thing, he often sends a message first. Jungmo: Wonjin. Woobin: Taeyoung. Wonjin: Seongmin is often quiet, however he will get all labored up when we now have to determine on what to eat. Hyeongjun: It’s not me! Minhee: Wonjin..? Taeyoung: Wonjin. Seongmin: Wonjin.

What issues do you do to de-stress your self?

Requested by @_.wonjinnie._

Serim: Watching motion pictures, purchasing. Allen: Listening to music on my earphones and spacing out. Jungmo: I sleep. Woobin: I cook dinner and overlook about my ideas. Wonjin: I cling to my members. Haha. Hyeongjun: Take heed to music. Minhee: I attempt to sleep. Taeyoung: I hearken to music by myself in a quiet place or meet mates and have a lot of enjoyable. Seongmin: I eat candy meals.

Please share a message for world LUVITY.

Requested by @riskaa__luvity

Serim: We CRAVITY will all the time work laborious and develop! Please keep wholesome all the time, and I hope the day we are able to meet comes quickly. I miss you. I like you. Allen: Thanks a lot for cheering for us so enthusiastically even from afar, and CRAVITY will work even tougher in order that worldwide LUVITY gained’t really feel any distance between us. When this case ends, we’ll go go to LUVITY all around the globe!! Jungmo: LUVITY~ We labored actually laborious this time so please sit up for it and like it tons. I miss you. Love you~ Woobin: All of our many followers all around the globe, please present a lot of consideration and love for CRAVITY!! Thanks!! Wonjin: World LUVITY, we actually miss you and actually wish to meet you. Let’s all wait just a bit longer!! Be wholesome, everybody. Hyeongjun: Thanks a lot for all the time supporting us, and I want to meet you quickly! I like you. Minhee: I’d recognize it when you may wait rigorously and healthily till we are able to see one another in individual. Taeyoung: I actually wish to see you!! I wish to greet you very brightly when that day comes! Keep wholesome till then~ And please present our album “Season 2. Hideout: The New Day We Step Into” a lot of love! Seongmin: We’ll hold working laborious on our promotions so please watch over us!! I like you.

Watch CRAVITY’s unique shoutout to Soompi followers:

Final however not least, try the music video for “Flame”!