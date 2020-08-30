Unique: Fans vote in thousands to name Sherlock Holmes as Britain’s favourite detective

It’s official: Sherlock Holmes is Britain’s favourite tv detective, in accordance to a brand new RadioTimes.com ballot that attracted thousands of votes.

As ITV prepares to launch a brand new programme devoted to the very best sleuths on our screens, we collated an inventory of TV’s prime ten detectives and requested our readers to choose their favourite.

In whole, 5 thousand folks solid a vote in the ballot and the result’s fairly clear: Sherlock Holmes is Britain’s favourite detective by a landslide, bagging greater than 50 per cent of the votes.

Created by novelist Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887, the character’s enduring reputation is kind of exceptional, most lately seeing reinvention underneath the pen of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss in BBC One’s Sherlock.

Benedict Cumberbatch took on the title function, with Martin Freeman as trusted companion John Watson and Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott as bitter nemesis Moriarty.

Sherlock aired its fourth season in 2017, however it’s unclear whether or not the sequence can be again for one more outing, regardless of loads of followers calling for a return.

One other icon of British literature took a distant second place, that being Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot, performed most famously on the small display by actor David Suchet over a interval of 14 years.

The character will step again into the limelight later this 12 months for a function movie adaptation of Demise on the Nile, which sees Kenneth Branagh painting Poirot for the second time.

Very shut behind in third place, we’ve got Line of Responsibility‘s AC-12, comprised of DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar).

The gritty drama about corruption in the police power is likely one of the largest exhibits on tv, with roughly 13 million viewers tuning in to its most up-to-date season.

Rounding out the highest 5, we’ve got Midsomer Murders’ Tom Barnaby (John Nettles) in fourth and Columbo took fifth place, which is especially spectacular as it hasn’t aired a brand new episode in 17 years.

Trailing in the direction of the underside of the pack had been Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) from Regulation & Order: Particular Victims Unit and Marcella (Anna Friel) from ITV’s drama of the identical name, who every shared only one per cent of the vote.

Listed below are the outcomes in full:

Sherlock – 57% Hercule Poirot – 9% Line of Responsibility’s AC-12 – 9% DCI Tom Barnaby from Midsomer Murders – 7% Columbo – 5% Miss Marple – 5% Luther – 4% Broadchurch’s Ellie Miller – 2% Olivia Benson from Regulation and Order: SVU – 1% Marcella – 1%

Fans of crime drama can catch one other celebration of tv detective work tonight, as ITV airs a particular programme counting down the highest 25 display sleuths, narrated by Sheridan Smith.

Britain’s Favourite Detective airs tonight at 8pm on ITV. Should you’re in search of one thing else to watch, take a look at our TV Information.