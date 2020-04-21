Unique: First look at Paul Hollywood Eats Japan as GBBO judge goes on epic culinary journey

Paul Hollywood heads to Japan for the culinary journey of a lifetime in his new present.

The brand new three-part Channel Four collection sees the Nice British Bake Off judge head to Tokyo and past to discover foodie delights and study extra in regards to the tradition.

Hollywood, who has by no means been to Japan earlier than, finds out it’s not only a nation “with out bread”, and truly has loads of scrumptious treats ready to style.

Whereas travelling throughout Japan, Hollywood discovers why meals is so essential in Japanese tradition and the way it’s rapidly turning into the the world’s primary meals vacation spot.

RadioTimes.com has an unique first look prepared so that you can feast your eyes on which reveals Hollywood collaborating in each a part of Japanese tradition – and even seeing what might be the world’s costliest strawberry.

Watch the trailer now:

Paul Hollywood Eats Japan will begin on Tuesday 28th April and episode one will see the baker head to Tokyo, which is definitely has essentially the most Michelin starred eating places than every other metropolis on this planet.

However he’s not there to style the most effective of the most effective, he’s on hand to study Japanese tradition, together with the nation’s obsession with Pot Noodles.

Hollywood will get to pattern solo eating and following go well with, the odd idea of solo karaoke.

And it wouldn’t be Hollywood if he didn’t discover a unprecedented bakery which makes him very completely satisfied certainly.

If that’s not sufficient, he dangers his life and limbs on a karting tour of Tokyo’s streets whereas dressed as a ninja turtle accompanied by an Australian wrestler and heavy steel singer referred to as Girl Beard.

You learn that appropriately… we will’t wait!

Paul Hollywood Eats Japan begins on Tuesday 28th April at 9pm on Channel 4. When you’re searching for extra to look at try our TV information.