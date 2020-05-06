Unique: Gangs of London cast and crew discuss show’s big twist

**WARNING: Accommodates main spoilers for Gangs of London**

Have you ever recovered but? Gangs of London left us breathless following an intense nine-episode run with crime lord politics, blazing combat scenes and violence that may make a hardened Sport of Thrones fan blush.

Among the many wreckage, a brand new iconic TV star is being born – Elliot Finch, performed by Sope Dirisu.

Finch seems to be a low-life chancer, taking his shot at climbing up by the ranks of the Wallace crime household within the aftermath of patriarch Finn’s dying. He befriends Sean Wallace, the brand new head of the household, earns his belief… and is twisting a knife in his again all alongside. Elliot is an undercover police officer.

RadioTimes.com has been given unique behind-the-scenes footage of creator Gareth Evans discussing the fan favorite character, together with contributions from actor Dirisu himself in addition to different members of the cast.

Finch is a conflicted character, tossed between the crime gangs of the capital and his superiors within the police power, earlier than ending up within the fingers of the mysterious group of buyers pulling the strings behind most of the occasions within the sequence.

Within the pilot episode, Elliot is concerned in arguably essentially the most pulsating combat scenes of all set in a basic English pub.

One other behind-the-scenes clip exhibits a side-by-side view of how the combat was expertly choreographed earlier than being given into the succesful fingers of Dirisu to execute all of it in entrance of the cameras.

Learn how to watch Gangs of London

Gangs of London is offered to look at on Sky proper now. In case you are a Sky TV buyer, you may obtain the entire sequence to your field now.

In case you are not a Sky buyer, worry not. You’ll be able to watch your complete present with a NOW TV Leisure cross.

You’ll be able to join a seven-day free trial that means you may blitz by the sequence with out paying a penny.