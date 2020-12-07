Unique House of Punk Legend Bob Biggs Hits the Market

Barely a month after his loss of life from issues ensuing from an extended battle with Lewy physique dementia, Bob Biggs, founder of the legendary L.A.-based punk label Slash Data, has had his idiosyncratic and distant compound in Tehachapi, Calif., listed by his spouse Kim for $2 million.

Biggs was an artist and punk rock visionary who signed seminal underground acts equivalent to L7, The Germs, Violent Femmes and The Blasters in the late ‘70’s and early ’80’s when main labels wouldn’t contact them, and he typically contributed authentic art work to their album covers. It’s becoming, then, the iconoclast lived in an one-of-a-kind compound that comes full with a 2,600-square-foot artist’s studio and a six-stall breezeway horse barn set amid 80 acres of arid and secluded scrubland.

Situated two hours outdoors of L.A. in the mountains southeast of Bakersfield, the distant unfold is as eye catching as it’s solitary. The outline of a “modern-day concrete fortress” in the itemizing descriptions conjures the picture of an eccentric music mogul holed up in a secured, presumably armed desert property. In actuality, the practically 3,900-square-foot primary residence is extra of a nod to minimalist Asian structure than something fortress-like. Though the copious use of uncooked concrete does give it a sure brutalist aesthetic, three stone fireplaces and wood-trimmed home windows and doorways add heat to the stylish and complicated pavilion

Set on a promontory at the base of Tomo Khani State Historic Park, not too removed from Tehachapi’s rising wine area, with views of the surrounding canyon, the dwelling was designed by architect Carl Day and competed in 2003. Being 12 miles outdoors of city, the property has a really low stroll rating with journeys to the put up workplace and grocery store a well-planned enterprise. Its remoted location, in reality, requires water come from an on-site nicely and, because of the omnipresent hazard of wildfire, the primary residence is protected by customized steel shutters.

Inside, the voluminous lounge’s easy concrete flooring, crisp white partitions and vaulted ceilings are offset by a country stone fire. French doorways open the room to the open air. The kitchen is glossy, fashionable and high-end with gleaming white counter tops on clean-lined wooden cupboards. A bowed island snack bar divides the kitchen from a mix eating space and lounge with a second stone fire. Telescopic glass sliders open the kitchen to a skylight-topped atrium full of potted vegetation. The primary flooring main bedroom provides a 3rd stone fire together with two enormous walk-in closets and a compartmentalized toilet. As in the kitchen, telescopic glass sliders open the room to the light-filled atrium. There’s a visitor bed room on the primary flooring and one other upstairs with an en-suite bathtub together with a third-level loft area with wrap-around views of the surrounding desert.

It’s far cry from the raucous hedonism of L.A.’s late ‘70’s punk scene however an undoubtedly tranquil and idyllic setting for Bob Biggs to spend his closing years.

Listed again in 2013 for $2.25 million, the property is at the moment listed by Gregory Moesser of Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty.