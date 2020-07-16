Unique initiative of the government for those who donate plasma, prize money of Rs 5000 will be given

new Delhi: Plasma demand is increasing among the increasing infection of the corona virus. In such a situation, plasma is needed to save the lives of corona infected people. Meanwhile, the Government of Karnataka has decided that an amount of Rs 500 will be given to those who donate plasma. This has been done so that people can donate as much plasma as possible. This will be a kind of reward that will be given to the people. Also Read – Patna in Under Full Lockdown: Noise e-pass in Patna due to lockdown, now you can travel with this card only

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K.K. Sudhakar said that 17,390 infected people have arrived in Karnataka so far. Out of this, about 5 thousand people are from Bengaluru. For this reason, people who have been treated for infection are very helpful in treating plasma corona infections, for this reason we want people to voluntarily donate plasma. For this, they will also be given a prize money of Rs 5000. Also Read – Coronavirus in Odisha: 494 new Kovid 19 positive patients in Odisha, number of infected crosses 15 thousand

State Government will give Rs 5000 each as appreciation money to the plasma donors: Dr Sudhakar K, Karnataka Minister for Medical Education (file pic) pic.twitter.com/z8asmY8uev Also Read – Yogi Adityanath praised Parivana Nigam, said – You proved yourself in the disaster – ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Let us tell you that the decision of plasma treatment was first taken by the Delhi government. At present there are 2 plasma banks in Delhi. Delhi Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences became the first Plasma Bank in the country. At the same time, a second plasma has been opened in LNJP Hospital. Also, plasma bank has been started in Odisha.