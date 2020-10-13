Unique: “Lacking: The Other Aspect” Lead Actors Dish On Acting In Fantasy Thriller, Mood On Set, And More

Should you’re feeling unhappy that OCN’s “Lacking: The Other Aspect” is already over, we’ve acquired one thing for you!

“Lacking: The Other Aspect” is a mystery-fantasy drama a few conman named Kim Wook (Go Soo) who stumbles throughout a village inhabited by the souls of the lifeless who went lacking whereas they have been alive. He groups up with a mysterious guardian (Heo Joon Ho) to uncover the village’s darkish secrets and techniques and put the souls of the lacking to relaxation. A member of Kim Wook’s group, Lee Jong Ah (Ahn So Hee) is a civil servant by day and a superb hacker by night time.

Go Soo, Ahn So Hee and Heo Joon answered a few of Viki and Soompi’s questions on the way it felt to behave in “Lacking: The Other Aspect,” working with one another, their private preferences, and way more. Learn on to search out out what they stated!

What was essentially the most tough half about enjoying your position? Was there something you needed to pay particular consideration to as you have been appearing?

Go Soo: The character Kim Wook has the particular skill to see souls. It was tougher than I assumed to point out the method through which he comes to just accept that what he sees in entrance of him are souls and never issues that exist bodily. Kim Wook meets varied individuals and is on the heart of these characters, so I assumed that his communication with and reactions to these characters have been vital. That’s why I targeted on my reactions to the opposite characters as I used to be appearing. I needed to react to the tales of every of the characters, so that you’ll be capable to see Kim Wook’s humane facet.

Ahn So Hee: There isn’t a lot info on hackers, so I appeared for reveals about hacking or movies and lectures about it to check for my position as a hacker. Jong Ah can be good at video games along with coping with the pc. There’s a scene the place she performs PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds at an web café, so I went to an web café close by to follow and looked for movies of players.

Heo Joon Ho: As a result of I’m talking to and coping with souls, which I’ve by no means seen or skilled, each scene is tough. I’m relying fully on the author’s script and the director’s course to create the scenes. I used to be most fearful about whether or not I’d be capable to create a bond of sympathy with the viewers.

Whereas filming, when did you are feeling essentially the most proud?

Go Soo: I really feel proud when the filming set is working properly. When the set is fulfilling and enjoyable, as I concentrate on my character in every scene, I generally get the sensation that I’m “using” on the position. Not solely the actors, but in addition the workers accumulate constructive vitality. As time passes, we belief and depend on each other extra, so the filming and the post-production seems even higher than I had imagined. That makes me really feel proud.

Ahn So Hee: Each time somebody tells me that Jong Ah making her look makes the set brighter and extra contemporary each on and off digicam, I really feel grateful and proud.

Heo Joon Ho: As a result of I’m an actor, it’s after I get a transparent “okay” signal [from the director] on set. It’s the identical for this drama.

Is there something new you realized about your co-stars whereas working with them?

Go Soo: It’s not one thing new I realized, however all of us who’ve completely different values, have come collectively and are creating synergy. I’m assembly loads of actors for the primary time via this mission, like Music Geon Hee, Website positioning Eun Soo, and Ha Jun. At first, they may have felt uncomfortable as a result of I’m a senior in appearing, however now, they method me comfortably and like me, so I like that.

Ahn So Hee: I felt as soon as extra that every time Go Soo approaches appearing or thinks about others, he’s very delicate and thoughtful.

Heo Joon Ho: I’m so honored to have met all the actors in “Lacking.” Everyone seems to be so good and hard-working that I head to the filming set in a great temper on daily basis.

What different position within the drama would you wish to check out?

Go Soo: I’d wish to strive enjoying the cafe proprietor position. Like the road in a poem that goes, “Love is to spare time for somebody,” I’d wish to be a restaurant proprietor like Thomas Cha, offering a cushty house to individuals and sparing my time for them.

Ahn So Hee: I wish to strive the position of a con artist as a result of it will enable me to expertise varied sorts of professions and present my many sides.

Heo Joon Ho: I like my character Jang Pan Seok essentially the most. I don’t need some other position.

If the flexibility to see souls existed, would you need it or would you faux it didn’t exist?

Go Soo: Faux it didn’t exist.

Ahn So Hee: Faux it didn’t exist.

Heo Joon Ho: I don’t know.

Should you might change the previous, would you modify it or not?

Go Soo: I might not change it.

Ahn So Hee: I might change it.

Heo Joon Ho: I might not change it.

Latte vs. Americano

Go Soo: Americano.

Ahn So Hee: Americano.

Heo Joon Ho: That’s a tough one….

What’s your favourite English phrase?

Go Soo: Air.

Ahn So Hee: Love.

Heo Joon Ho: Jesus.

The place would you wish to journey to?

Go Soo: Taiwan.

Ahn So Hee: New York.

Heo Joon Ho: The state of affairs will not be good now, so I can’t consider anywhere. Haha.

Please share a message to the drama’s international followers!

Go Soo: The many actors and workers members of our drama got here collectively and labored laborious on it. I hope you discover comfort in addition to laughter via the drama and chill out as you get pleasure from it. Thanks.

Ahn So Hee: I’m excited to lastly greet you with a brand new drama, and I’m completely satisfied to be a part of a mission that brings smiles and heat to viewers throughout a tough time. Please get pleasure from it comfortably.

Heo Joon Ho: Care for your well being. I consider the coronavirus will go away quickly. While you’re bored at house, please go time with “Lacking.” It’ll be enjoyable. ^^

