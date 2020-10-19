Unique: LOONA Answers Fan Questions About Goals For Comeback, Favorite Songs, And More

LOONA is again with their third mini album “12:00 (Midnight)” and their new title monitor “Why Not?”

Orbits (LOONA’s followers) tell us what they had been interested in through Soompi’s Instagram Tales, and we requested a few of your inquiries to the members! Learn their solutions under:

What has been your favourite half about making ready for this comeback?

Requested by @minnayu_

HyunJin: I favored the whole lot, from with the ability to greet Orbits with a brand new album to trying a brand new style of music! I believe that’s why our members and everybody working with us ready for the album in a great temper. Please present plenty of love for our album! Choerry: Initially, I favored that we’re difficult ourselves to a brand new idea. It’s a tune we will take pleasure in and have enjoyable with on stage, so I believe it’ll be a tune that many individuals can take pleasure in, and I like that probably the most. Chuu: We had been in a position to clearly really feel the expansion within the teamwork between our members by this album. Communication between the members has gotten higher, and I acquired the sensation that we’re being extra thoughtful of one another and caring for each other. It appears like our relationship has deepened. YeoJin: We’re making a comeback with a tune we will take pleasure in all along with Orbits, so I had enjoyable making ready for it whereas imagining how Orbits will prefer it.

What are your targets or expectations for this comeback?

Requested by @muhamadafifrahim

Olivia Hye: I hope that our outcomes on music charts and music exhibits enhance a step additional than our outcomes for “So What.” HeeJin: Reasonably than worrying about outcomes, I’d like for this to be an opportunity for LOONA to develop collectively and for the workforce to develop into stronger. Chuu: LOONA’s happiness! I imply it! YeoJin: I believe our purpose is to create higher outcomes than our earlier album. Please stay up for it.

Which tune on this album greatest describes you?

Requested by @gverreropablo

Kim Lip: Lots of people favored “Voice” and “Universe” after they had been revealed by the spotlight medley. I like all of them, but when I had to decide on one, I believe “Universe” matches LOONA’s type one of the best. ViVi: “Fall Once more.” I favored the tune a lot from the second I first heard it. JinSoul: I believe the title monitor “Why Not?” The reason being that in my half, I get the prospect to point out each my rap and vocals, and since the temper of the tune modifications rather a lot, I’ll be capable of present many facial expressions. Of my elements, I believe my half within the bridge exhibits my favourite vocal timbre one of the best.

Any artists that you simply need to have a collaboration with?

Requested by @idalchuu

HeeJin: I’d prefer to collaborate with Zion.T. I believe his distinctive voice may be very charming, so I positively need to work with him some day. Choerry: I’d prefer to work with Christopher. He’s an artist I take heed to ceaselessly nowadays. I’m personally a fan, so if given the prospect, I’d prefer to have a collaborative stage collectively. Chuu: I need to collaborate with Crush. I just like the tone and coloration of his voice, so ever since I used to be youthful, I lined his songs rather a lot. I listened to his latest tune with [Red Velvet’s] Pleasure and fell in love with it, so I assumed I’d additionally prefer to collaborate with him sooner or later. I’m curious what we’d create if we labored on music collectively, and I believe he makes the kind of music I attempt for. Go Gained: I’d prefer to work with Grimes once more. She gave life to our tune for LOONA yyxy, and I believe she cares rather a lot about LOONA, so I’d like to fulfill her once more when the chance comes.

What do you hope to see in 5 years’ time for LOONA?

Requested by @skittytrainer

Olivia Hye: I hope we will be singers who proceed to point out new sides to the general public 5 years later as properly. ViVi: In 5 years’ time, I need to present extra of the music and choreography that we need to do in addition to our improved selves. We work properly collectively now too, however I hope that we’ll know one another even higher and be like a real household then. By way of albums, I’d like for us to actively participate within the planning course of and develop in a constructive course in order that we can provide our personal concepts. An important factor is that I need all of us to be wholesome and completely happy 5 years sooner or later as properly. JinSoul: 5 years later, I hope we will proceed to be a bunch that isn’t atypical and all the time tries and exhibits new issues. I hope that we’ll have grown barely extra in comparison with now to be a bunch that’s extensively identified to the general public. YeoJin: I hope LOONA will probably be stronger than it’s now. We’re robust now too, however 5 years will be thought of each quick and lengthy. I hope LOONA can develop into a hotter, extra stunning group.

For those who may very well be one other member for in the future, who would it not be and why?

Requested by @youngjae_aura

HyunJin: YeoJin. I need to whine to the older members because the maknae (youngest member). ViVi: HyunJin. HyunJin has overflowing stamina, and I’m envious of that typically. Yves: Go Gained. Go Gained has a really clear and charming voice, so there are songs that I imagine would solely match Go Gained’s voice. I typically suppose that if I had Go Gained’s voice, I might like to sing these songs. YeoJin: ViVi. I believe ViVi is somebody who values her time alone. She in all probability has plenty of ideas and worries, and if she’s having damaging ideas, I need to rid her of these ideas in my very own method.

For those who might dedicate a tune to your followers, what would it not be?

Requested by @zacharyloftin

Kim Lip: I’ve so many, however to the followers who endured onerous occasions with us, I need to dedicate “365.” We had been so interested in our followers’ reactions after we launched that tune. It left a deep impression on me after they loved it and sang it with us at our fan assembly. Go Gained: “The place You At.” It’s our personal tune, however I prefer it rather a lot, and it comforts me at occasions. I would really like for our followers to take heed to it and really feel like they’re with us. YeoJin: “Universe.” There are a number of traces within the lyrics that actually touched my coronary heart. If anybody’s having a tough time nowadays, I would really like for them to discover heat comfort by this tune.

What songs exterior of your personal are your favourite in the meanwhile?

Requested by @zzoinkies

HeeJin: I’ve been listening to [SHINee member] Taemin’s “Legal” usually nowadays. I used to be amazed by his use of facial expressions on stage. Chuu: I like “When You Want Upon a Star.” I as soon as watched the film “Pinocchio” late at evening and created a sea of tears, and this tune was within the OST. It’s a tune that acquired me to suppose rather a lot, understand what’s valuable, and suppose positively in tough conditions. YeoJin: Today I’m listening to BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Women” usually. After I get right into a tune, I solely take heed to that one tune, and I hold listening to this tune as a result of it’s of a style I like rather a lot.

Are you able to share a message to worldwide Orbits?

Requested by @_smngg

HyunJin: Orbit, thanks all the time. We’re all the time serious about Orbits too, and I need to say I like you. I need to see you quickly! Olivia Hye: Though we will’t see one another from up shut usually, thanks for all the time offering us with power from afar simply as when you’re proper subsequent to us. You’re a giant a part of my life. Please proceed to like LOONA rather a lot. Choerry: Orbit! We’ve returned to you with a enjoyable and thrilling tune this time round as properly~ I hope you’ll take pleasure in “Midnight Pageant” (LOONA’s on-line live performance) with LOONA! Yves: Orbits, I’m all the time so unspeakably grateful that you simply ship us a lot help and love although we’re far aside. It’s upsetting that it’s even more durable for us to go overseas on this state of affairs, however we’ll observe onerous throughout this time to develop additional, be wholesome, and present nice performances that exceed your creativeness. Please wait slightly bit, and don’t overlook that we’re all the time serious about you. YeoJin: Although we will’t meet straight, we’re all the time making ready onerous and serious about assembly worldwide Orbits, so I hope that Orbits can even keep wholesome and await us. Maintain your well being. I like you.

Thanks, Orbits, for all your questions!

