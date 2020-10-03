Unique: Olivia Cooke and Ben Hardy are in big trouble in first-look clip from comedy thriller Pixie

Olivia Cooke (Prepared Participant One, Self-importance Honest), Ben Hardy (X-Males: Apocalypse, EastEnders) and Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders, Vikings) are in over their heads in an unique first-look at crime caper Pixie.

Cooke performs the title position in the brand new comedy thriller, a younger girl out to avenge her mom’s demise by masterminding a heist.

When her plans go awry, Pixie finds herself on the run with two younger males (Hardy and McCormack) who are approach out of their depth being chased throughout the Wild Irish countryside by lethal gangster clergymen – sure, you learn that final half proper.

Quickly, Pixie has to pit her wits towards everybody, taking over the patriarchy to assert the suitable to form her personal life.

RadioTimes.com has an unique clip from Pixie, which sees Cooke’s no-nonsense character reveals the boys that she means enterprise. Watch under…

“Pixie is a really strong-willed girl who’s a survivor, who takes no prisoners and who’s out for a bit of little bit of revenge – however in the cheekiest, naughtiest and virtually light-hearted approach doable,” Cooke beforehand advised The Irish Information. “She actually jumped off the web page at me as a result of she’s actually very well written. Credit score to Preston [Thompson, the film’s writer], who will not be Irish and not a lady – he did a very stellar job, of all of the characters. They really feel actually fleshed out and virtually timeless.” Filmed late final 12 months in Northern Eire, Pixie has been directed by Barnaby Thompson (St Trinian’s) and additionally options Colm Meaney, Dylan Moran and Alec Baldwin amongst its forged.

“It’s a sort of heist-slash-road journey thriller comedy movie and that actually appealed to me, as a result of it’s a style I’ve not likely achieved earlier than,” Cooke stated.

Pixie shall be launched in UK and Irish cinemas on twenty third October – learn our full checklist of all new movie releases 2020