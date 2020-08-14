Unique penalty: Friends run campaign, collected 200 coins of 50 paise, lawyer paid fine of 100 rupees

Supreme Court: A lawyer in the Supreme Court has paid such a fine, knowing that you will also be surprised. For this fine, friends who went camping on WhatsApp, deposited 200 coins of 50-50 rupees, due to which the lawyer has paid a fine of 100 rupees. To pay this fine, the friends of the lawyer had to struggle a lot. Isn’t it amazing .. Also Read – SS Rajput case: Riya Chakraborty and Bihar government presented their side in writing before SC

This way of filling the fine is a symbolic protest by the Supreme Court lawyers, which is against the court imposing a fine of Rs 100 on a lawyer Ripak Kansal. Also Read – Riya Chakraborty’s claim started deteriorating after seeing that horror painting, what was in her health?

Ripak Kansal had objected to the registry of the Supreme Court and alleged that cases of big lawyers and influential people are included in the list of hearings before the cases of others. He had filed a petition in this case, stating that some cases are given ‘VVIP treatment’ in the Supreme Court. Also Read – Will CBI get permission to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput case? Supreme Court may come to a decision

In the light of the petition, the Supreme Court was demanded that the ‘Pick and Chooz’ policy should not be adopted in listing cases for hearing and instructions for fairness and equal treatment should also be given to the registry in the court.

The Bench of Judge Justice Arun Mishra, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice MR Shah heard the Supreme Court on the allegations made in this petition and dismissed the charges and imposed a notional penalty of Rs 100 on Kansal and in his judgment also Said that “All the members of the registry work day and night to make your life easier. You are discouraging them. How can you make such allegations? The registry is not subordinate to us. They are part of the Supreme Court to a large extent. “

In this case, the Supreme Court Bar Association’s lawyers have opposed the decision of the fine imposed by the court against Ripak Kansal. The lawyers collected 100 rupees from the coin of 50-50 paise for the reapk kansal. For this, he formed a group named ‘Contribute Rs 100’ on WhatsApp and in it more than 125 lawyers got 50 to 50 paise coins.