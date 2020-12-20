Unique protest: youngsters memorializing the farmers’ movement, performing blood donation at the venue

Kisan Andolan: Demonstration of farmers against agricultural laws (New Farm Laws) on the Singhu border continues. To make this performance memorable, the youth are leaving no stone unturned. On the border, young farmers from Punjab, Haryana are doing blood donation in support of this movement. Tattoos are also being made on the subject of agriculture on his body. The protests of farmers against agricultural laws do not seem to end soon. Even after 6 rounds of talks between the farmers and the government, no consensus has been reached so far. Thousands of elderly farmers and youth have participated in this demonstration. Also Read – Farmers wrote to PM Modi, said- Our movement is not related to political parties, government is in misunderstanding

To make this movement memorable, everyone is supporting the farmers in their own way. Youngsters on the Singhu border donate their blood and give their support to the farmers. A blood bank has been set up at the border by a private NGO. Blood bank was set up from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. In which about 50 people from 18 years to 40 years donated their blood. Also Read – Haryana Chief Minister said on the demonstration of farmers, in a day or two, a way can be found for dialogue

In-charge Hirendra Sehrawat of Lines Blood Bank told IANS that, we were contacted by the Khap (Panchayat) here. After which we have put our blood bank on the border. English Singh, who came from Kaithal to join the protest, donated his blood. According to him, I have come to see this performance. I saw a blood bank car, after which I am donating blood to support the farmers. Also Read – Now this senior leader of BJP supported the farmer movement, said – Agriculture laws will be difficult

Other youth like English Singh are also donating their blood and giving their support. Some youngsters are donating blood only after seeing a blood bank car. According to him, there was a chance to donate blood as a memorial.

In fact, the farmers sitting on the border are adamant on repealing the three agricultural laws. But so far no such indication has been given by the government. Although the government is ready to make some changes in the law. On the other hand, to give support to some young farmers who have come recently on the Singhu border, they are getting tattoos on their body on the subject of agriculture. It would not be wrong to say that the youth are registering their protest in a unique way.

Youngsters are making tattoos with different slogans related to agriculture on the border. In fact, three artists from Ludhiana have put a stall on the Singhu border. Where he is tattooing the body of the youth and is not taking any money to make the tattoo. It is absolutely free for people on the border.

Chetan Sudh, Ravindra and Karan Singh reached the Singhu border on Friday and so far, around 80 people have tattooed them on the border. Ravindra told IANS, We are a resident of Ludhiana and have been doing tattoo work for 8 years. Here we have come together and are making people’s tattoos. On Friday, we made 30 tattoos.

It takes about half an hour to make a tattoo and it costs from 3 thousand to 4 thousand rupees. Young youth are very excited about getting tattooed on the border. We are not taking any money for all these tattoos. We are giving our support by making tattoos for free and these youth are giving their support to the farmers by getting the tattoos made.

‘We have given some tattoos for young people to choose, including a map of Punjab, tractors, babbar lions, and wheat. Some of these slogans include ‘Har Maidan Fateh’, ‘Nirbhayo Nirvair’ and ‘Determined to win my victory’. Gursevak Singh has got a slogan ‘Nirbhayo Nirvair’ printed on his wrist. He told IANS, I wrote this slogan on my wrist, which means neither to be afraid of anyone nor to be hostile to anyone. Everyone is supporting here in their own way. By making this, I am giving my support to the farmers. And till the government does not withdraw this law, we will stand here.

However, due to the holiday on Saturday and Sunday, some families belonging to farmer families from Delhi and Haryana reached the border with their children. Families have come to join this movement and give their support to the farmers. At the same time, we have also brought some biscuit packets to hand to the farmers here.

Vinod Deswal has come from Panipat to the Singhu border and is explaining to his children that a farmer works hard in places other than fields and being a farmer is not a minor thing. It will not be wrong to say that people from every category are coming to the border.