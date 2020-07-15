Unique record of these twins, both got 95.8 percent marks in 12th, same number in 5 subjects

new Delhi: The CBSE Board has also declared the 12th result. Many students have achieved success. Such students are celebrating. Meanwhile, what Mansi and Manya did, is also being discussed in different ways. Both sisters were also students of CBSE board, but interestingly, both are twin sisters and the result of both is very shocking. Both twins have secured 95.8 percent marks by passing the examination simultaneously. Also Read – Funny Memes trended on social media due to the sudden result of CBSE 12th, ‘Mere ko dhak-dhak ho rela hai’

Mansi and Manya, both residents of Greater Noida, are twin sisters. Both were in the same class and their numbers have also come exactly the same. In five subjects, both sisters have exactly the same number. Whoever is listening to this is being shocked. Both sisters are brilliant and are fast in reading. Also Read – CBSE 12th Result 2020: CBSE did not release 12th result of so many students, know full details

Greater Noida: Twin sisters Mansi & Manya have scored same percentage, 95.8 per cent, & same marks in all five subjects in CBSE Class 12 exams. Mansi Singh says, “It came as a surprise. We expected good marks but not the same, that too, in all subjects. Considerably just a coincidence. ” pic.twitter.com/7rwXP1HhDF Also Read – CBSE 12th Result 2020: JNV pass percentage more in CBSE 12th exam, know which school’s percentage – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2020

Mansi Singh, one of these twin sisters, says that she is really a surprise. We had expected good numbers, but it was not even thought that similar numbers would come. All subjects have the same number, this is really surprising. And this is just a coincidence. Let us know that today the CBSE board has declared the result of 12th as well as 10th.