Unique robbery: The miscreants first said aunt, then the hostage after touching the feet, the accused escaped leaving the fake weapon after the robbery

new Delhi: A very strange incident of loot has come out from Madhya Pradesh. Here the miscreants have carried out the robbery in the house of a transport businessman in Gwalior, at the tip of a fake gun. Actually, Transport Corabari Rakesh Sharma was not at his house. At that time some people knocked on the door of the house. As soon as the businessman’s wife opened the gate, the miscreants sneaked into the house on the pretext of touching their feet. After this, robbed the house at the point of fake gun and escaped. The crooks also left the fake gun at home. Also Read – Innocent girl was about to be kidnapped, then mother became call for kidnappers, watch video

According to the information, when the transport stopped in the evening, he left his house and went to his friend’s house. At this time, the miscreants entered his house at night. He first called his businessman’s aunt and then entered the house on the pretext of touching his feet and took him hostage at gunpoint and threatened to kill him. After this, he took the amount kept in the house and kept going. After looting two and a half million, the crooks escaped leaving fake weapons there. Also Read – Contestant Shahnaz Gill’s father of Bigg Boss 13 spoke on the allegations of rape – was at home all day, CCTV footage records

All the recordings of this incident have been done in CCTV footage. In this matter, Gwalior’s CSP Ravi Bhadoria told that as soon as the information was received about the incident, the police reached the spot to investigate. During this time people were interrogated and video recordings were found on CCTV scan. Please tell that the police has registered a case against unknown miscreants. The search for miscreants continues. Also Read – 106 people arrested in Delhi violence, 18 FIR registered, Delhi Police Helpline no. Issued