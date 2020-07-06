Unique: SF9 Responds To Fan Questions About “9loryUS” Comeback, International Followers, And More

SF9 is again with their eighth mini album “9loryUS”!

Earlier at midnight, the group pre-released the music video for his or her new title observe “Summer time Breeze,” which is a summery, refreshing track of the home style. The members’ energetic vocals, the acoustic guitar, and the stylish synth sounds come collectively to create an lively summer season observe that exhibits SF9’s distinctive model.

SF9 has answered among the questions followers requested in regards to the new album through Soompi’s Instagram. Learn their solutions under!

What makes your new album totally different out of your different albums?

Requested by @httplexie10

Youngbin: In “FIRST COLLECTION,” we tried arduous to point out clear outfits and dance strikes and a tidy look. In “9loryUS, we tried to point out free-spirited but highly effective choreography and refreshing outfits. Rowoon: You’ll be capable to really feel a brighter, extra enjoyable ambiance in comparison with “FIRST COLLECTION.” Chani: It’s refreshing and heavy on the identical time. Zuho: We’ve packaged a summer season of SF9 that’s fully totally different from our earlier title tracks. Dawon: It’s a bit extra refreshing! ^^ Jaeyoon: We’ve grow to be one step extra mature, and our universe has grow to be extra strong. Taeyang: We expressed SF9’s identification with a extra strong universe and magnificence. Inseong: You’ll be capable to see an SF9 that’s extra assured and musically various. Hwiyoung: It’s freer, and the album itself is extra richly expressive of the season.

Which idea do you favor extra between Black Chaser and Golden Chaser?

Requested by @nrelisa.e

Golden Chaser: Youngbin, Inseong, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, Chani

Black Chaser: Jaeyoon, Taeyang, Hwiyoung

Dawon: I like Golden Chaser as a result of it has a softer feeling. Rowoon: I believe Golden Chaser provides off a summer season scent a bit extra. Taeyang: I just like the darkish vibe of Black Chaser that contrasts with summer season. Hwiyoung: I like Black Chaser too. It’s calm and has its personal edge.

What was essentially the most memorable factor about making ready for this comeback?

Requested by @angeliquesnts

Youngbin: I texted our basic producer as a result of there was a component I needed to vary within the choreography… I used to be grateful that my enter was readily acquired and the choreography was modified. Taeyang: My participation in creating the choreography stays in my reminiscence essentially the most. I put in loads of effort to make choreography that’s optimum for SF9. Zuho: I do not forget that we modified the choreography loads as a result of the members participated in it and gave their opinions about it. Inseong: Taeyang’s attractive physique wave lingers earlier than my eyes. Rowoon: There’s a gun battle scene within the music video, and I used to be shocked as a result of it felt so actual. Chani: Filming the shootout scene for the music video was additionally essentially the most memorable for me. Hwiyoung: I bear in mind that there have been so many bugs throughout my particular person scene for the music video that we needed to do a number of takes. Jaeyoon: I discover the dance a part of the music video essentially the most memorable as a result of it was so sizzling! We filmed it at a helicopter touchdown zone on high of a constructing, and it was actually sizzling. Dawon: Hwiyoung’s permed hair.. It’s so cute!

When you may swap components with any member in “Summer time Breeze,” which half would you need and why?

Requested by @aesthethicclee

Youngbin: Hwiyoung and Chani’s “Observe me One Two One Two” half. The choreography is my model, so I wish to strive dancing it within the heart. Zuho: I additionally favored Hwiyoung and Chani’s half. Inseong: I select Hwiyoung’s half. Hwiyoung’s voice is so attractive! Taeyang: I additionally like Hwiyoung’s half. I actually just like the pleasurable melody and choreography. Rowoon: Quite than the opening half or refrain, I personally favored Taeyang’s half. Hwiyoung: I like Rowoon’s opening choreography. Chani: I like Rowoon and Taeyang’s “The summer season stuffed with perfume makes me dance” half. It retains lingering in my ears. Jaeyoon: I’m glad with my half. Dawon: I additionally love my half^^ Please take heed to it loads!

What would you want to realize as an artist inside 10 years?

Requested by @kari.pohoska

Youngbin: It’s my aim to have a dome live performance. If doable, I wish to do a sea bream mukbang throughout the live performance. ☺

(A play on phrases because the Korean phrase for the fish sea bream, kam sung dom, comprises the Korean phrase for “dome.”) Inseong: I wish to have a live performance with FANTASY on the largest venue on the earth. Jaeyoon: I wish to have extra performances in entrance of extra FANTASY. Dawon: It’s my aim for many folks to know all 9 of our names. Rowoon: Sooner or later I wish to work with better happiness and ease. Zuho: I need us to create SF9’s personal style. Taeyang: I wish to place No. 1 on the Billboard Chart! Hwiyoung: Musicality. I wish to obtain our personal coloration and my very own coloration. Chani: I wish to grow to be an artist beloved by most people.

What are some phrases you wish to say to worldwide FANTASY?

Requested by @fantarohasy

Youngbin: (In English) Hello everybody! I’m Youngbin! I miss you, and I hope to see you as quickly as doable! (In Korean) I’m wholesome and doing properly! We’ll go see you quickly!♡ Inseong: At all times be wholesome, and I’ll grow to be extra cute and attractive, so please give tons and and many love ^_^ Jaeyoon: These are tough instances for everybody resulting from COVID-19, however let’s all endure it only a bit longer and meet as quickly as doable! Dawon: Thanks all the time for loving us even from far-off. I may even work arduous! Rowoon: Throughout these tough instances resulting from COVID-19, I hope our music can present at the least somewhat little bit of power and braveness. Zuho: Let’s meet in particular person as quickly as doable and have enjoyable collectively! Taeyang: (In English) FANTASY, you’re my every little thing. Miss you a lot!♡ Hwiyoung: (In English) Love you a lot~♡ Chani: FANTASY! I’m all the time pondering of you~ I’ll work more durable to impress you extra!♡

Don’t neglect to take a look at SF9’s “Summer time Breeze” music video right here!