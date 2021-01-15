Unique: Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Share Message For Global “Mr. Queen” Followers, Pick Other Roles They’d Play, And More

“Mr. Queen” lead actors Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun have answered questions for worldwide viewers of the drama!

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” is a fusion historic drama that has been gathering loads of followers each domestically and overseas. Try Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun’s unique interview with Viki and Soompi beneath, and ensure to learn till the top to see their message to international followers!

Please introduce your character.

Kim Jung Hyun: In Mr. Queen, Cheoljong is a “two-faced king” who could be naive but additionally level-headed at different occasions. Shin Hye Sun: “Mr. Queen” is a soul-escaping drama a few two-faced king and a queen whose soul is switched with that of a pretentious modern-day Korean man and good points an over-the-top character. Within the drama, I play the position of Kim So Yong—each the unique Joseon Dynasty queen who has lived inside strict guidelines and the one which was mixed with the soul of the vigorous modern-day Korean man Jang Bong Hwan.

Is there a particular side that you just ready or paid particular consideration to to your position in “Mr. Queen”?

Kim Jung Hyun: There are lots of motion scenes as it’s a historic drama, so I practiced horseback using and martial arts for filming. I additionally put a whole lot of thought in how one can painting the historic determine displaying development by an sudden incident, and I analyzed with depth in hopes that my method of expression can be satisfactory. Shin Hye Sun: As a result of the character I play is a Joseon Dynasty queen on the skin with the soul of a contemporary man on the within, I centered my ideas on how one can keep away from making the viewers uncomfortable and did my finest to painting it in a method that wouldn’t trigger discomfort. And relatively than differentiating So Yong and Bong Hwan by their genders, I approached it by distinguishing the 2 characters’ personalities.

There are lots of various characters in “Mr. Queen.” What different character would you prefer to check out moreover your personal?

Kim Jung Hyun: I feel a person’s soul being trapped in a queen’s physique is an attention-grabbing idea, so I wish to attempt performing out the position of Kim So Yong. Shin Hye Sun: I feel the position of Kim Byung In performed by Na In Woo may be very charming. There are his motion scenes, after all, however he loves somebody yearningly whereas additionally having a hidden aspect as a consequence of his private troubles. His various sides captured my consideration.

Of the Joseon Dynasty speech that you just discovered whereas filming “Mr. Queen,” is there a phrase or phrase you wish to introduce to worldwide followers?

Kim Jung Hyun: Yeonmo is claimed very often [in the drama]. It may be much like sarang (love), nevertheless it additionally contains the emotion of earnest longing. I feel it’s a extra wealthy expression of affection. Shin Hye Sun: Certainly one of So Yong’s traces is, “It’s a must to yeonmo me.” How about utilizing this phrase when confessing love sooner or later?

Hanbok vs. modern-day clothes

Kim Jung Hyun: Modern-day clothes. Shin Hye Sun: Modern-day clothes. Though the hanbok is Korea’s stunning conventional clothes, modern-day clothes is extra snug for me proper now.

What period and nation would you prefer to time slip to?

Kim Jung Hyun: Genghis Khan’s period in Mongolia. Shin Hye Sun: Korea within the Nineties. I’d prefer to attempt returning to my childhood.

In case your soul had been to be switched: Blue Home chef vs. Joseon Dynasty queen vs. Joseon Dynasty Cheoljong

Kim Jung Hyun: Blue Home chef. Shin Hye Sun: Blue Home chef, since I’m residing on this period at the moment.

Please share a message for the worldwide followers who’re tuning into “Mr. Queen”!

Kim Jung Hyun: Everyone seems to be experiencing torpid life nowadays. We are going to efficiently overcome this, and I imagine that this life-style proper now will turn into a reminiscence for us in the future. I hope you’ll snicker so much and take a quick break whereas watching “Mr. Queen.” I feel it is a time after we want a little bit of consolation, relatively than a robust message inside the drama. It could make me completely happy greater than something if you happen to take a second to snicker. Shin Hye Sun: To the viewers of “Mr. Queen,” I hope that you just put your burdens and worries down for a second and have a enjoyable and refreshing time watching our drama. Please care for your well being, and I hope your days are stuffed with happiness~ I’ll see you in “Mr. Queen.” Thanks.

