United Countries emergency assembly at the factor of Afghanistan, the Secretary-Common made this particular enchantment to the sector

Antonio Guterres on Afghanistan UN Secretary-Common Antonio Guterres on Monday known as at the world group to make sure that Afghanistan does now not as soon as once more change into a protected haven for terrorist organizations. He additionally mentioned that the folks of the war-torn nation can't be left by myself.

The United Countries Safety Council (UNSC) chaired by way of India on Monday held an emergency assembly at the scenario in Afghanistan, which is the second one assembly of the Safety Council in every week at the factor. India has the chairmanship of the Safety Council for the month of August.

With the access of the Taliban in Kabul on Sunday, it took regulate of the entire of Afghanistan. Coming into the capital Kabul, the Taliban captured the Rashtrapati Bhavan and President Ashraf Ghani needed to depart the rustic together with home and international electorate.

Guterres advised the Safety Council assembly, “The sector is gazing the occasions in Afghanistan with a tragic center and there’s uncertainty about what is going to occur subsequent.” We now have all noticed footage of chaos and uncertainty.” He known as at the world group to make sure that Afghanistan does now not as soon as once more change into a haven for terrorist organisations.

Guterres additionally mentioned, “We can’t depart the folks of Afghanistan by myself. I name at the Safety Council, the world group, to unite, paintings in combination and use all sources to defeat world terrorism in Afghanistan and give protection to human rights.

The UN Secretary-Common known as for a direct finish to the violence and recognize for the rights of the Afghan other folks. He known as at the Taliban and all events to recognize world human rights legislation and the freedoms of all other folks. Guterres mentioned that very heartbreaking information is coming from Afghanistan.

