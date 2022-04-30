“United we will win”: rain, serenade and the hope of a new championship for Pumas

Fans serenade Pumas one day before the final (Video: courtesy/Eduardo Gutiérrez/@Charkos33)

“United we will win and we will achieve victory”, refers to the sports anthem of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), words that each Pumas fan took as their life motto and was the atmosphere that was breathed in the University Olympic Stadium.

From the day before, the feeling was present, the desires that the fans have to be champions, to celebrate a victory for their team. It is not for less, “champions!”, is a word that has not been heard in the facilities of the first men’s team of the National University Club for more than 10 years.

The last time was that Sunday noon May 22, 2011 when the gold medalist with the Mexican National Team at the London Olympics, Javier Cortés, established himself as the hero who gave the institution the seventh cup in the mexican leagueafter a goal in the last minutes of the second half.

That is why families, students, adults, youth and many more decided serenade the team of their livesencourage them to know that they have a support in the stands. “Pumas, Pumas of my life, you are the joy of my heart”was the song that connected those present with the players and the coaching staff, the same one that moved Efraín the spark Velarde, the only survivor of that magical 2004 bi-championship, and who told the fans that they were Cougars.

The rain brightened up the night in Ciudad Universitaria (Photo: courtesy/Instagram/@woodyphoto)

Nicolas Freirethe Argentine defender, did not stop waving a flag that the fans gave him, he jumped and joined the chants like one more auriazul. Juan Ignacio Dinennothe tournament’s top scorer, the one responsible for stirring up emotions in the fans, was more discreet, observing and recording the gesture around him.

Instead, Andres Lillinithe coach who arrived at the Apertura 2020 at the last minute, was also excited, because despite spending most of his career in basic forces, he surprised Mexican soccer by returning to Club Universidad to the prominence of national football.

With those gestures the fans remained, in silence, but also with songs, in a kind of pact where they promised to return the name of Pumas to the highest glory that this sport grantsWell, winning the Concacaf tournament not only gives a trophy, but also offers a pass to the Club World Cup, a competition in which the team has not participated.

“Winning the Club World Cup is our obsession. I only ask you to be champion. You will see that we are not like the Tigres de Monterrey”

Fans serenade Pumas to the concentration hotel as an impetus to face the two games of the final (Video: courtesy/Eduardo Gutiérrez/@Charkos33)

24 hours later, the fans consecrated themselves again at the 1968 Olympics, they had an outstanding debt, because that memory is still present tragic night 2005 when, beyond football, the team led by Hugo Sánchez lost the opportunity to represent Mexico in the nascent Club World Cup against Saprissa of Costa Rica.

That ghost had been defeated in this same tournament, because it was the purple monster the first rival that Pumas left behind to reach the final.

That’s how he felt and that’s how the fans expressed it, who, faithful to the university students began to fill the stands from 6:30 p.m. -three before the kick-off whistle was blown-; however, the atmosphere was not only inside, because groups of people gathered outside to chat and wish that Pumas took an advantage to Seattle.

The spectacular reception for Pumas in Ciudad Universitaria in the final of the Concachampions (Video: Twitter)

However, it was Tláloc -an old friend from CU’s magical nights- who changed plans and forced fans to enter earlier than desiredas a strong storm hit the south of Mexico City, so that each of the more than 43 thousand people present ended up soaked.

The clock was ticking and, with most of the fans already in the stands, doubts began to arise “who will score?will we arrive with an advantage to the return game?, will it stop the rain?”. The nerves, the emotion and the desire to be champion were palpable in each area of ​​the venue.

The rain did not stop and so the teams went out to warm up. The Americans were heavily booed; while the premises received applause and the songs of a hobby that endured rain for more than two hours, but that did not stop encouraging.

And the ritual of the hymn arrived, as it hadn’t happened for a long time, before a full stadium it was sung with a single voice, to conclude with one of the strongest goyas in recent years. The fans want to be champions and they let them know from the first minute.

This was the spectacular reception for Pumas in the final of the Concacaf Champions League (Photo: Fox Sports MX)

However, the surprises continued to increase, because at the beginning of the protocol of the soccer confederation fireworks beganthe same ones that turned on the fans and, once again, began to encourage a single voice.

“Come on, Blue and Gold! Give it, give it oh! Come on, Blue and Gold! Come on, Pumas champion. Come on, Pumas champion. Give it, give it oh!”

The minutes passed and the visitors began to take possession of the ball, something that extended throughout the match; however, it was not until the 38th minute when the Olímpico, faced with the unimaginable, exploded more, since the first goal of the match was scored by Mr. Concachampionsthe Argentine Dinenno who is shaping up to finish as the tournament’s scoring champion.

The hubbub reigned, people joined the voice that came from the cauldron. It was in compensation time when a painful loss was experienced, as one of the last referents of the Puma quarry, Alan Mozo, was injured and he was applauded by the fans who saw him grow as a football player.

Pumas will have to seek victory in the US (Photo: Twitter/@PumasMX)

Although the match was won by the slightest difference, the second half began with doubts because the lack of 2 has been a burden for the team in previous matches, especially in the MX League, so the fans were expectant of the performance that the young Jesús Rivas could offeranother of the promises of Mexican soccer.

The young academy player did not disappoint and, in the purest style of the drop that he was supplying, sent an aerial center down the right wing that, once again, Dinenno was in charge of putting into the goal of the southern header. The stadium became a party, the desire for the championship was more present than ever.

Happiness, songs and nerves were experienced after minute 48, although without rain, since Tlaloc decided that the more than 43 thousand fans would enjoy the second half more.

(Photo: Instagram/@pumasmx)

Not all stories have happy endings and this was the case, at 77 and 99 -already in replacement time- the Americans tied the match via penaltyIt was Nicolás Lodeiro who also sealed the night with a double.

Not even that stopped the fans, it seemed that each goal against was an incentive to encourage, leave the throat and the soul in the first legbecause many of those present will not be able to make the trip to the United States and they wanted to make the Pumas feel all their feelings.

“And come on, Pumas, you have to win. And come on, Pumas, you have to win. I would give my life for a championship, one more lap”

This team has always been distinguished by the claw and the desire to fight for the ball until the last moment; although for some time now one more element has been added: sufferthat victories are not easy, make comebacks that stay in the memory.

The university students will have one of the environments that they like the most: rowing against the current. On May 4 they will have to show that these epic games are not just that, but they are a new chapter in the club’s record.

