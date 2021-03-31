UnitedMasters Announces $50 Million Series B Investment Led by Apple

UnitedMasters, a music distribution platform for impartial artists based by business veteran Steve Stoute, introduced a $50 million Series B funding led by Apple with follow-on investments from Alphabet and Andreessen Horowitz. In accordance with the announcement, the Series B funding “fuels the corporate’s mission to allow artists to keep up full possession over their work whereas increasing their financial alternative and introducing them to thousands and thousands of latest followers.”

“The facility within the music business has shifted again into the palms of the artist,” mentioned Stoute. “We’re taking that energy and utilizing it to position the business’s mental property again into the palms of its rightful house owners. We constructed UnitedMasters as a document firm in your pocket to take away the barrier entries for any impartial artist who desires to create and retain full fairness of their work, join instantly with their followers, and earn far more cash than the legacy mannequin by means of new income streams similar to promoting. Expertise, little doubt, has reworked music for customers. Now it’s time for know-how to vary the economics for the artists.”

“Steve Stoute and UnitedMasters present creators with extra alternatives to advance their careers and convey their music to the world,” mentioned Apple’s Eddy Cue. “The contributions of impartial artists play a major function in driving the continued development and success of the music business, and UnitedMasters, like Apple, is dedicated to empowering creators.”

UnitedMasters was launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music business veteran Stoute, who had beforehand held roles at Sony Music and Interscope Information.