Unity announces collaboration agreement with Microsoft to create 3D experiences with Azure

The service, which powers game development through cloud technology, has already been used by other companies.

The video game industry is rapidly transforming, and companies already smell the potential of Cloud. That is why Microsoft has not been slow to facilitate the development of video games through Azure, a service that provides tools to take advantage of the potential of said technology. In this sense, the technology firm has already announced agreements with other companies of the sector and has initiated programs destined for the development of indie titles.

Unity has selected Azure as its cloud partner to create real-time 3D experiencesMicrosoftNow, Azure is back in the spotlight with the latest collaboration between Unity y Microsoftwhich is further explained on the company’s website: “Unity has selected Azure as its cloud partner for create and operate 3D experiences in real time from the Unity engine. Additionally, we’re excited to work together to make it easier for video game creators around the world to publish on Xbox consoles and PCs so they can reach their communities.”

Microsoft says that its goal is to democratize video game development, something that depends on strong collaborations like the one they just announced. They further add that “As 3D interactive experiences continue to evolve in both the gaming and non-gaming worlds, Microsoft and Unity are empowering a wave of new creators to define the digital worlds of tomorrow. It is their talent, creativity and empathy which will not only transform the world, but will change it for the better.”

It remains to be seen what initiatives will be born from this collaboration between Unity and Microsoft. Beyond this novelty, it should be noted that the technology giant has also joined forces with SEGA to create great new generation games with Azure, although the Japanese company has already clarified that it will not make exclusive titles for Xbox.

