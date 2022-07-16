Unity at the center of controversy by buying a company accused of creating malware, and its impact on games is worrying

Unity has accompanied the video game since 2003. We speak, almost in line with Unreal Engine, of a versatile graphics engine, capable of offering us a detailed and realistic Escape from Tarkov, at the same time that it is used to create Fall Guys. Far from the acquisition of Weta Digital, the studio responsible for the special effects of Avatar or The Lord of the Rings, Unity Technologies surprises with a curious business merger with IronSourceparents of InstallCore, a container of malicious software.

Yes, one of the world’s most renowned video game and movie development companies has teamed up with a company known for developing software responsible for infecting our PCs with malware. InstallCore was created under the idea of ​​being a content installation and distribution platform with a software development kit for Windows and Mac OS X. However, the program was quickly perverted and used as Troy Horse to include malware harmful on our computers camouflaged as real programs.

In fact, this is not the only interaction between the Israeli programming team and the dark side of the Internet. The PCGamer medium highlights that it was also behind a fake version of the mobile application Snapchat on Windows, which not only emulated the BlueStacks Android software —software that allows us to legally install free games and applications—, but also included a batch of adware y malware capable of causing Windows Defender to stop working.

A merger that dates back just 2 days and was shared with revelry on the official Unity blog. However, today we know that this happiness has not been shared by the entire development team, who they don’t seem to be excited with this alliance. Andreia Gaita, director of the game porting studio Spoiler Cat —belonging to the Unity business conglomerate— shared on twitter that “gaming device vendors, like Apple, need to trust that the engine doesn’t include bad stuff. Merging with a company that specializes in bundling malware is… WTF.” Other members of the industry close to the Unity studio such as Maddy Thorson, developer of Celeste, shared in the same social network a sound “Fuck Unity” after knowing this alliance.

Man, fuck Unity — Maddy Thorson (@MaddyThorson) July 13, 2022

But what is Unity looking for with this union? Advertising, plain and simple improve your advertising to the consumer. Unity has Unity Ads, which includes monetized ads in mobile games, but joining IronSource would significantly expand the radius of action. “Unity and IronSource’s complementary data and product capabilities will give creators access to better funding for user acquisition (UA) and monetization to successfully scale your games and speed up your Economic performance“, highlights Unity on its blog.

This acquisition, valued by the Wall Street Journal at no less than 4.4 billion dollars, is notably larger than the 1.6 billion that the company paid for the entire infrastructure of VFX Weta Digital at the beginning of this year. A negative situation that the American company is facing, not because of the actions that may come later, but because of the bad image that generates an acquisition of this type.