Unity is India’s heritage, we should protect it till the last breath: Mamta Banerjee

Kolkata: On the day of the 'Bhoomipujan' ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the country has always retained the legacy of unity in diversity. Mamta tweeted, "Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, brothers and sisters! My India is great, our country is great. "

Mamta Banerjee also said that India has always maintained a centuries-old heritage of unity in diversity. Mamta said, "We must protect it till our last breath."

Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai

Aapas mein hain bhai bhai!

Mera Bharat Mahaan,

Mera Bharat Mahaan,

Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath! (1/2) – Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2020

Tell that today, PM Narendra Modi worshiped Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone of Ram temple. This program ran for three hours in Ayodhya today. There are many types of reactions in this country.