Unity rejects Applovin’s 17.5 billion offer because it will merge with another company

We are in a situation where the multimillion dollar purchases they happen at the stroke of a checkbook. The one that we are going to comment on now is one of the exceptions because it could not be completed. It turns out that Unity has denied join the technology company Applovinand therefore has rejected an offer of 17,540 million dollars.

Unity has rejected Applovin because it was not in the best interest of its shareholdersAccording to VGC, Unity has unanimously rejected it the proposed merger with Applovin because it was “not in the best interest of Unity shareholders”. Instead, the company will merge with ironSourcewhose stocks have risen since this news was known, according to Bolsamania. The ironSource company makes software that focuses on development of technologies for monetizationsomething that is very much in line with what the Unity CEO recently criticized.

Unity CEO John Riccitello has this to say about the merger with ironSource: “We remain committed and excited about Unity’s deal with ironSource and the substantial benefits it will create for our shareholders”. In return, it is important to mention that Unity, after rejecting Applovin, the value of its shares on the stock market has dropped a little.

Unity recently reached an agreement with CACI to provide technology to the United States Army. In addition, its CEO made some comments against the developers who did not prioritize monetization of their games. Words for which he later had to apologize.

