Universal Adopts Microsoft Azure for Animation, Live-Action Production

Universal Filmed Leisure Group has its head within the cloud — and now it’s going to push its manufacturing groups there.

The corporate has launched into a significant multiyear technique to maneuver its studios’ movie and TV manufacturing from in-house servers to the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform. The purpose is to let creatives collaborate extra simply and effectively throughout geographic areas and with outdoors distributors, mentioned Michael Sensible, CTO of Universal Filmed Leisure Group.

“It can unlock a brand new strategy to make films in a manner we haven’t been capable of do earlier than,” Sensible mentioned.

Universal is working with a staff from Microsoft Azure to increase DreamWorks Animation’s proprietary manufacturing platform for animation to incorporate live-action content material, which finally will probably be housed within the cloud. With these workflows operating on Microsoft Azure, in response to Sensible, Universal’s ecosystem of companions will have the ability to hook up with them in open, standards-based methods.

The COVID-19 disaster has been an “impetus” for Universal’s cloud migration, whilst the corporate has been within the planning levels for the transfer since late 2019, Sensible mentioned. He identified that it’s a near-term answer to speed up a return to {industry} manufacturing throughout the world pandemic by letting manufacturing groups work with a broad array of {industry} companions remotely.

“COVID is actually an accelerant… however we knew this was the way in which we needed to go long-term,” Sensible mentioned.

The primary order of enterprise is to take DWA’s present manufacturing platform and prolong it into Azure, which can take a few yr. Sensible famous that animation initiatives at present in manufacturing won’t be shifted to the cloud: “Our manufacturing cycles final a pair years, and it doesn’t make loads of sense to maneuver in midstream.”

In tandem, Universal and Microsoft will probably be layering in live-action manufacturing capabilities into the cloud beginning with visible results. Sensible sees a giant win with VFX, which on a significant movie can concerned dozens of third-party companions. “This may save extraordinary quantities of time,” he predicted.

NBCUniversal’s Universal Filmed Leisure Group, headed by chairman Donna Langley, contains Universal Photos, Focus Options, Universal Photos Residence Leisure, and DreamWorks Animation.

A key cause Universal Filmed Leisure picked Microsoft Azure is the roster of {industry} companions it has lined up. Within the three years because the Azure group started specializing in the media and leisure sector, these have included Avid Expertise, Adobe Methods, Technicolor, Bebop Expertise, StratusCore and Teradici.

By transferring manufacturing processes to Microsoft Azure, Sensible mentioned, Universal can reap the benefits of the cloud platform’s world “hyper-scale” storage and compute platform, which can let studio groups faucet into extra storage and processing energy on an as-needed foundation.

“You employ compute energy — and pay for it — solely once you want it,” mentioned Hanno Basse, Microsoft Azure’s CTO. Basse was previously chief know-how officer of 20th Century Fox Movie (previous to its Disney acquisition) and joined Microsoft this previous March.

In accordance with Sensible, Universal, together with Microsoft, will probably be growing and pushing requirements for cloud-based manufacturing in two most important areas: utility programming interfaces (APIs) for third-party instruments to entry asset databases in a typical manner; and an industry-standard ontology for asset administration methods.

“We’re gonna use this as a focus to rally the {industry} behind requirements and interoperability,” Sensible mentioned.

The promise of cloud computing is that it’ll improve operational efficiencies, and by extension release artistic professionals to be much more progressive of their craft, Basse mentioned. “Along with clients like Universal and DreamWorks, we’re prioritizing cloud and edge applied sciences to assist rework workflows, improve manufacturing output and scale back friction for creatives,” he mentioned.