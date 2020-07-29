Universal And AMC Strike A Major Deal That Means Big Changes Are Coming

Maybe the best query is that if this deal between AMC Theatres and Universal will result in a precedent that different studios and chains will be capable of observe. May Warner Bros launch Tenet in Regal Cinemas, with an exclusivity pact similar to that of the one AMC and Universal have struck? We’ll have to attend and see how the particulars shake out, however one factor is for certain: the world feels prefer it’s gotten one step nearer to going again to the flicks. The clock is ticking, as Warner Bros is seeking to get Tenet into US theaters by September 3, and the negotiation desk appears to be like prefer it’s open for enterprise.