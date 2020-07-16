Universal Content Productions Launches Comics Unit UCP Graphic (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

Universal Content Productions is launching a comics shingle, UCP Graphic. The brand new initiative will deal with the publication of graphic novels from up-and-coming expertise.

The primary effort from UCP Graphic can be an authentic comic-book collection, “Proctor Valley Highway,” from Alex Baby and veteran comics and TV author Grant Morrison (pictured), who will co-write the primary 5 points. Growth! Studios will publish the collection, which tells the story of a gaggle of teenage women suspected within the disappearance of a number of teen boys in a 1964 California seaside city.

The launch of a brand new graphic-novel imprint extends a method at UCP underneath studio president Daybreak Olmstead of utilizing different platforms and types of media to create new mental property that might be finally developed by the studio for a number of platforms. In June, the studio launched UCP Audio, a podcasting platform whose subsequent mission is “The Finish Up,” a scripted collection from Sam Esmail’s manufacturing firm Esmail Corp.

“Much like our technique with launching UCP Audio, we wish to provide storytellers the chance to create for a number of content material platforms together with graphic novels. Our aim is for UCP to be a house for excellent storytelling, regardless of the medium,” mentioned Olmstead.

UCP has a wealthy historical past with graphic novels and comics creators. The studio produces “The Umbrella Academy” for Netflix, based mostly on comedian collection from author Gerard Approach and artist Gabriel Bá. It’s at the moment in manufacturing with Amblin TV and Darkish Horse Leisure on “Resident Alien” for Syfy, based mostly on the Darkish Horse comics collection by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse.