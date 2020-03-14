Universal Halts Production on Live-Action Films Including ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Due to Coronavirus

After Netflix and Disney shuttered all live-action productions, Universal has determined to do the identical with “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Flint Robust” and the untitled Billy Eichner venture all going on hiatus efficient Friday.

The studio continues to monitor the state of affairs carefully and can make a willpower on when to restart manufacturing within the coming weeks.

“Jurassic World: Dominon” had been taking pictures in London since February however in gentle of the coronavirus pandemic, execs felt it was one of the best transfer for the protection of all concerned to delay the shoot indefinitely.

Like all the opposite productions being closed all over the world, it’s unknown when the shoot was going to finish and if it’ll impression the June 2021 launch date at the moment.

Colin Trevorrow additionally wrote the script with Emily Carmichael (“Pacific Rim: Rebellion”) from a narrative by Derek Connolly. Trevorrow is exec producing with Steven Spielberg, with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley producing.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning to the pic, and Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are reprising their roles from 1993’s authentic “Jurassic Park.”

“Flint Robust” stars Ice Dice and Ryan Future with Rachel Morrison directing.

The sports activities drama, primarily based on the 2015 boxing documentary “T-Rex,” follows Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (Future), a 17-year-old Flint, Michigan native who goals of changing into the primary lady in historical past to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing.

The untitled Billy Eichner film was in pre-production with manufacturing about to start this month. Nicholas Stoller is directing.