Universal Has Shifted Its Release Dates For Minions: The Rise Of Gru, Sing 2, And Wicked

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to film theaters internationally shutting down, the studios have needed to regulate their calendars accordingly. Consequently, a variety of films that had been about to return out have been delayed, together with Universal Photos films like Minions: The Rise of Gru and Sing 2. Happily, each of these films have now been given new launch dates
Final week, we realized that Minions: The Rise of Gru wouldn’t make its July three launch date since animation firm Illumination needed to indefinitely shut down its operations, thus hitting pause on the postproduction course of. With Sing 2 being a fellow Illumination challenge, that makes it unsurprising it’s additionally been impacted, with the unique plan being to get the sequel out by July 2, 2021.
Now the plan (through THR) is to launch Minions: The Rise of Gru on July 2, 2021 and Sing 2 by December 22, 2021. In different phrases, the following Minions film snagged Sing 2’s previous slot, and Sing 2 will comply with in its predecessor’s footsteps by being a Christmastime launch. Alas, Sing 2’s new launch date implies that the long-awaited Wicked has been evicted from that spot, and a brand new launch date for that challenge wasn’t introduced.
In regular occasions, a film like Sing 2 being pushed again 5 months can be a fairly notable delay, however the greater information on this occasion is that audiences will now have to attend one other 12 months to see Minions: The Rise of Gru. It isn’t the one film that Universal has pushed again by a 12 months although, as F9 was initially supposed to return out on Might 22, but it surely now scheduled for April 2, 2021.
As for Wicked, that is simply the newest setback the movie adaptation of the same-named beloved musical (which itself was based mostly off the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Instances of the Wicked Witch of the West) has confronted. This challenge’s been in improvement now for nearly a decade. The unique plan was for Wicked to return out December final 12 months, however due to manufacturing scheduling, it was pushed again and Cats received that spot as a substitute… which didn’t work out too properly for Universal.
No plot particulars for Sing 2 haven’t been revealed but, although like with the primary Sing, you possibly can at the least rely on anthropomorphic animals belting out well-liked tunes. Minions: The Rise of Gru, the newest installment of the Despicable Me franchise, follows Felonius Gru getting his begin as a supervillain within the 1970s. Wicked, after all, is a retelling of The Wizard of Ozfrom the views of Elphaba (The Wicked Witch of the West) and Galinda (Glinda the Good Witch).
