Universal Has Shifted Its Release Dates For Minions: The Rise Of Gru, Sing 2, And Wicked

As for Wicked, that is simply the newest setback the movie adaptation of the same-named beloved musical (which itself was based mostly off the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Instances of the Wicked Witch of the West) has confronted. This challenge’s been in improvement now for nearly a decade. The unique plan was for Wicked to return out December final 12 months, however due to manufacturing scheduling, it was pushed again and Cats received that spot as a substitute… which didn’t work out too properly for Universal.