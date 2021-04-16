Universal Hires Communication Veterans Ashley Momtaheni, Kendel White

Universal Photos has named Ashley Momtaheni and Kendel White as vice presidents of worldwide communications.

Momtaheni and White are based mostly in Los Angeles and report back to Evan Langweiler, head of worldwide communications. The pair begin their new roles this week.

Their hiring comes because the Universal Filmed Leisure Group restructures its communications division. Longtime govt Cindy Gardner, who beforehand led the crew, was not too long ago elevated to the newly created position of govt VP of west coast operations. With Gardner’s promotion, Langweiler is at present overseeing communication technique for the movie studio.

Of their new roles, Momtaheni and White shall be concerned in all features of communication throughout the Universal Filmed Leisure Group portfolio.

Momtaheni shall be chargeable for main all transactional media for the movie group, together with casting, acquisitions and different offers for motion pictures in improvement or manufacturing. She most not too long ago served because the director of company communications at United Expertise Company, main inner and exterior communication methods. Previous to UTA, Momtaheni was the pinnacle of company communications for Annapurna Photos and dealt with press for the movie, tv and theater divisions. She has additionally labored at Warner Bros. and ABC Information.

White will handle field workplace technique, corresponding to launch date bulletins. She joins Universal from Hulu, the place she was chargeable for content material company communications for Hulu and Disney Plus. At Hulu, White developed and executed Hulu’s exterior communication content material technique and managed govt communications for the corporate’s key executives. She’s additionally held roles at Turner Traditional Motion pictures and Weber Shandwick.