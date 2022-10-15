“Universal history of the after” or the party and drugs as a critique of capitalism

In “Historia universal del after”, the Brazilian Leo Felipe makes a cross between personal ethnography, scientific essay and narcotic chronicle to account for the changes -and the importance- of the night in Brazil in the face of the escalation of Bolsonarista violence.

What do you do when the party is not enough? How do you keep dancing when the dawn takes away its mystery from the darkness of the night and the permissions that it grants to its faithful? When the day breaks through and the street is filled with suits and busy workers, where do the creatures of the night hide? But above all, what happens when they finally decide to stop hiding?

In Universal history of the afterthe Brazilian academic researcher and art critic Leo Felipe makes an investigation between the personal and the ethnographic on the party as a critique of the capitalist rhythm of life and as a vanishing point for those people who seek to reconquer the urban space from which they were always expelled.

“After an arduous work of ten, twelve, fourteen hours on the track, after the communion of substances and leaving physical exhaustion behind, arriving at a place where everything is already a sign, I perceive the dance floor as a small mirror that reflects and distorts everything around it. Not only our social relations, or the political, economic, affective structures, or the forces of violence and desire; I would go so far as to say that it also reflects the entire cosmos, its orbiting celestial bodies, interplanetary collisions, supernovae, bracelets and causareas”, writes Felipe.

Edited by Black Box, Universal history of the after manages to theorize the world of the party without falling into utopian readings of white electronic music. The bodies that populate this book are marginal: black bodies, trans bodies, drugged bodies. His position of transferring the party from the old-fashioned clubs or discos to dilapidated basements, abandoned sheds, seedy dens or simply a closed street is an attempt to recover many of the spaces lost to the violence that marked the last decade in Brazil, especially since the assumption of Bolsonarism.

Politics may not be a party, but the party, without a doubt, is always political.

Cover of “Historia universal del after”, by Brazilian Leo Felipe, edited by Caja Negra.

Ana put me on the list after our first meeting. I immediately felt the duty to return the affection that seeing my name among the guests at her parties produced in me: I’d become a techno soldier.

It was as if there was an ancient connection between us. Due to her features of an Andean queen and what I called her “millennial empathy”, I decided that from then on her last name would be Pachamama. Her mother, Pachagrandmama, was born in Belém do Pará, married a Colombian and they traveled all over Brazil heading south, until they reached Porto Alegre. Her father died when Ana was little. She studied music at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and they say she played the violin, but I never saw her manipulate instruments other than the mixer and the CDJ.

Ana’s charisma was a phenomenon as remarkable as her virtuosity. I never came to a party alone. A force was pulling us into her orbit. It was a small solar system with its own planets and satellites. We were all drawn to its slight gravity. When he took over the sound, the entire track compressed in his direction. Every empty space was filled with bodies animated by the intensity of their music. Ana was a living magnet.

On various fronts (Arruaça, Base and Goma), she and her friends (and friends!) seemed to propose practical answers to various questions that I myself had been asking myself since, in one of the master’s classrooms, an idea had collided with my existence, founded, until that moment, on the belief in subversive fun. “To have fun means to agree”, said the grumpy old Adorno. Would it then be possible to articulate the pleasure of the party with some form of criticism of what was given, or was what we were doing on the dance floor just reproducing the rhythms of the production, replicating the choreography of the goods that move in a constant flow ?

The clubs had become refuges for swindlers, sites of prohibition and control, of abusive prices. Enthusiastic nightlife researchers proposed that clubs be considered alternative art spaces, but what may have been a reality in the New York of Studio 54 and Club 57, today is the nostalgia or utopia of a place and a time. distant. The clubs had become conditioning centers for human cattle, bodies subdued by music at full volume. Leaving them behind was a logical action. Autonomy came with the party held in a vacant commercial building on Avenida Osvaldo Aranha.

GB borrowed a projector to use in the smoking area and from then on I began to collaborate more effectively on the project. Until then my participation had focused on getting out of control on the track, an activity to which I still give myself with passion. Two hundred people stayed outside, which ensured the success of subsequent editions.

At the party we organized in a parking lot on Júlio de Castilhos Avenue, a partner from several projects joined the team. Just like DJs do, Autacom used appropriation and remixing in their visual work. His installations took place preferably in circulation spaces affected by sensory stimuli and noise. Expert artist and editor, he was the author of the exhibitions for my curatorial projects. As a duo, we were able to fill in the gaps of both my manual ineptitude and her social ineptitude..

For the Base scenarios, he instituted what he called “Poor Scenography”. The precarious, the discards of the consumer society and even references to modern art were reappropriated for the creation of new environments. The method would allow us to operate within a minimal budget, making use of the debris found at each site. Budget poverty also forced us to develop a visual language different from the technological paradigm that had become standardized within the electronic scene. Art is the product of contingency.

Of the three parties at the Voluntários shed, the most striking was the edition of Makínika with Lady Machine, which became known as the Base of the Flood. That was perhaps the most dangerous experience I’ve ever had on a dance floor.. A crowd-of-humans-in-a-collective-trance-dancing-inside-an-electrified-shed-in-the-middle-of-a-flood. Kika and GB were having an incredible techno while the sun was rising and a waterfall came down from the ceiling through one of the side walls of the shed. The water was already up to our ankles when someone with any sanity took the initiative to cut the power to the generator. All that delayed death ended up making the following weekend one of the most tedious of our lives.

For the “Hypnotic” edition of the party we used Anemic Cinema, by Duchamp, projected in loop. It was hard work. The party threatened to start with a bad omen after a delayed and poor lighting setup and many complaints about the choice of location (the parking lot of a brothel). I was planning to stay home, but Amanda called an Uber to pick me up. In addition to the usual menu, I ate some mushrooms that Dominik had given me. Psychedelics can make me quite aggressive. I was thinking of extermination: technocracy as a project based on eugenics to destroy humanity and save the planet. betray the species. It wasn’t until Volpe opened his K bag at the after-party that I was able to relax.

The intrinsic contradiction of our party as a great gentrifying agent would have been fully accomplished if we had managed to eliminate the flags of the Império Zona Norte samba school, in whose facilities we would celebrate our next event. With capacity for thousands of people, the place required a special setting, especially since we had no debris of any kind to make our Poor Scenery. We work with scaffolding and aluminum foil.

Later, industrial amounts of plastic film were added to create structures that functioned as huge habitable lamps in the edition of the party that received the name of After Futuro. With the light sources oriented from the bottom up, we illuminate one of the structures covered with aluminum foil in red. Seen from afar, it looked like a firework. Later, Contemplating the remains of that fire, I thought of the possibility of a monument that could document the transience. A structure that would contain history and fiction; that it be static but have the power of movement; that it was ephemeral but that it carried within it the premonition of future memories.

Luiz had a film that I loved, the first in a series in which he related modernist sculpture to the denatured body, the body-stage for our gender performances. At O Novo Monumento, a replica of a work by Amilcar de Castro is transported down a dirt road in the back of a truck. A gang of motorcyclists crosses the horizon, tearing apart the landscape as the cut made by the sculptor tears apart the piece of iron. In this rural scene shot in black and white, members of a nomadic tribe dance with grim gestures, geometric movements, and Apollonian poses.

In another of Luiz’s films, also shot in black and white, you can see a replica of a sculpture by Franz Weissmann, a logo of the corporate world made in three dimensions that rotates on its own axis. A nomad from the future dances, but his surroundings are no longer rural. The choreography is performed inside a subway car. The film ends with a close-up of a face half buried in white powder.

My monument-document erected for Apollo would have to be destroyed for Dionysus. The nature of marble is not external to sculpture, which must be understood in its exploited field. The white of the marble is the same white as that of the drug. I aspire to make art history disappear by inhaling it.

♦ Wrote books like the fantastic factory e Universal history of the after.

