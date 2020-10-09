Universal International Marketing President Simon Hewlett Leaving

Simon Hewlett, Universal Footage’ president of worldwide advertising and marketing, shall be leaving the corporate in 2021, Selection has realized.

His impending exit comes after Universal started assessing its advertising and marketing and distribution constructions this yr with a aim of integrating its home and worldwide groups into one world group primarily based out of its Los Angeles headquarters. That effort was initiated after Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, a former high govt at Warner Bros., took over because the studio’s president of worldwide distribution. She assumed the position that was beforehand stuffed by Duncan Clark, who segued right into a marketing consultant place.

Hewlett was provided a chance to proceed heading worldwide advertising and marketing by relocating to the U.S. however in the end determined to stay within the U.Ok., prioritizing his household over his job.

On the similar time, Universal is present process a modest spherical of layoffs in its L.A. workplace, impacting the advertising and marketing division, Selection has realized. It’s unclear what number of positions shall be eradicated.

Hewlett has agreed to remain on with the studio by subsequent summer time, which can permit him to proceed the advertising and marketing push for such upcoming blockbusters as “F9” and “No Time to Die.” He additionally assist present steering on the corporate’s seek for his substitute, which Universal hopes shall be recognized and put in earlier than the top of the yr.

“I wish to prolong not simply my gratitude however my sincerest admiration to Simon, each for the way he has led the worldwide staff over the previous a few years and the way he has chosen to stay a associate by this consolidation,” Michael Moses, president of worldwide advertising and marketing, stated. “His instance is the very mannequin of management, and regardless of our pleading that he would possibly discover his technique to L.A., we perceive and assist his determination.”

Hewlett joined Universal Footage in 2006 as managing director and was chargeable for constructing a brand new U.Ok. and Eire theatrical distribution staff. He assumed his present position as president of worldwide advertising and marketing in 2016. Previous to becoming a member of Universal, Hewlett labored at twentieth Century Fox because the U.Ok. Mmrketing director, earlier than changing into the U.Ok. managing director.