Universal Is Hosting Watch Parties For Its Movies Heading To Homes Early

It’s nearing two weeks since theaters closed nationwide, and film followers miss the theatrical expertise. Fortunately, it’s a lot simpler to get pleasure from a film whereas being at residence than, let’s say, changing the sensation of going to a live performance or boarding a Disneyland experience. And this weekend, Universal is holding three at-home viewing events to have a good time the early releases of The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma.
Beginning tonight, moviegoers can keep put of their properties and nonetheless expertise a brand new launch with a big group of individuals. The studio has introduced three Twitter watch events occurring tonight via Sunday morning. All it’s important to do is hire the film and observe together with every evening’s hashtags as you view the film. Collectively, however separate.
The primary watch social gathering will function the controversial thriller The Hunt beginning at 6:30 pm PST and 9:30 pm ET. The Friday evening occasion will probably be hosted by Joshua Overshire (@TheJovenshire) of Sincere Recreation Trailers and SmoshGames co-founder Dave “Lasercorn” Moss (@LaserCorn). The hashtag to observe together with for The Hunt will probably be #TheHuntMovieAtHome.
Then on Saturday evening, Parks and Recreation’s personal Donna Meagle and star of Good Ladies, Retta (@unfoRETTAable), would be the host of Universal’s The Invisible Man watch social gathering. You may get our thumbs prepared for this one at 1 pm PST and four pm ET utilizing the hashtag #TheInvisibleManAtHome.
Lastly, you can begin your Sunday with a morning viewing social gathering of the most recent Jane Austen adaptation, Emma, beginning at 10 am PT and 1 pm ET. Turner Traditional Movies’ Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) is internet hosting, and the occasion comes with an invite to affix her in sipping mimosas and tea whereas watching the interval rom-com starring Anya Taylor-Pleasure. The hashtag to observe for this one is #EmmaAtHome.
Every of those titles have been launched to VOD final week amidst the worldwide well being disaster that has presently stalled the theatrical market. The Hunt hit theaters on March 13, simply as companies have been beginning to shut and stay-at-home orders began going into impact. In flip, the $14 million manufacturing film wasn’t given a correct likelihood in theaters and made simply $6.5 million earlier than it hit digital.
Fortunate for The Invisible Man, Leigh Whannell’s new tackle the basic film monster was already a giant hit in theaters for nearly a month earlier than it moved to digital. It made $124 million towards a low-budget manufacturing of $7 million. Emma hit theaters earlier this month to a $25 million field workplace haul.
These three titles are presently accessible to hire for $20 over a 48-hour window on Prime Video, Apple TV, Xfinity, Google Play, Vudu and Fandango Now. Twitter watch events have change into extra in style, with filmmakers becoming a member of in generally too – together with Physician Unusual director Scott Derrickson tuning into one final evening.
Universal can be releasing Trolls World Tour straight to VOD on April 10.
