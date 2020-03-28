Universal Is Hosting Watch Parties For Its Movies Heading To Homes Early

Lastly, you can begin your Sunday with a morning viewing social gathering of the most recent Jane Austen adaptation, Emma, beginning at 10 am PT and 1 pm ET. Turner Traditional Movies’ Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) is internet hosting, and the occasion comes with an invite to affix her in sipping mimosas and tea whereas watching the interval rom-com starring Anya Taylor-Pleasure. The hashtag to observe for this one is #EmmaAtHome.