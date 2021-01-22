Universal Moves Bob Odenkirk-Starrer ‘No person’ to April

Universal Footage and Focus Options have juggled a pair key releases on their 2021-2022 schedule.

Only a month forward of its deliberate Feb. 26 vast launch date, Universal has introduced that “No person,” starring Emmy-winner Bob Odenkirk, will transfer again two months to April 2.

Directed by “Hardcore Henry” filmmaker Ilya Naishuller and “John Wick” franchise scripter Derek Kolstadt, Odenkirk performs Hutch Mansell, a mean suburban dad, who units off on a path of vengeance after his household is focused by a harmful adversary (Alexey Serebryakov). Rounding out the movie’s forged — and Hutch’s household — are Christopher Lloyd (taking part in his father), RZA (his brother, “whose personal hidden abilities assist Hutch in his quest for vengeance”) and Connie Nielsen and Gage Munroe (as Hutch’s spouse and teenage son).

Odenkirk is among the many producers for the venture alongside Marc Provissiero for Odenkirk Provissiero Leisure, in addition to “Hobbs and Shaw,” “Deadpool 2” and “Atomic Blonde” producers Kelly McCormick and David Leitch (for his or her firm 87North) and Braden Aftergood (for his Eighty Two Movies). The movie is govt produced by Derek Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer and Tobey Maguire.

Universal additionally set Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” for a President’s Day weekend vast launch, with the tense new thriller touchdown on Feb. 18, 2022. Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzalez star within the latest venture produced and directed by Michael Bay.

The movie’s screenplay from Chris Fedak relies on authentic story and 2005 Danish thriller “Ambulancen” by Lauritis Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. Endeavor Content material financed the movie, which can also be produced by Bradley J. Fisher (for New Republic Footage), James Vanderbilt and William Sherak (for Undertaking X) and Ian Bryce.

Focus Options additionally introduced a brand new date for Edgar Wright’s “Final Night time in Soho,” which shifts its deliberate vast launch from April 23 to October 22. Set in London and scripted by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the psychological thriller stars Anya Taylor-Pleasure, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham.

The movie is produced by Nira Park, Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Wright. Focus Options and Film4 co-financed the movie.