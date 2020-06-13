Universal Moves Tom Hanks Post-Apocalypse Movie ‘Bios’ Back to 2021 – Variety

Universal Photos has moved the Tom Hanks post-apocalypse film “Bios” again to 2021 within the newest of an array of launch date adjustments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bios,” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin banner, will transfer from Oct. 2 to April 16, 2021. “Bios,” which got here collectively in 2017 with “Recreation of Thrones” helmer Miguel Sapochnik directing from a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, follows a robotic that lives on a post-apocalyptic earth. Constructed to defend the lifetime of his dying creator’s beloved canine, it learns about love, friendship, and the that means of human life. Hanks performs the ailing creator.

Robert Zemeckis and Kevin Misher are producing by means of their ImageMovers banner. The manager producers are Zemeckis, Craig Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman and Adam Merims.

The transfer for “Bios” was introduced Friday within the wake of Warner Bros. transferring eight of its titles together with “Tenet,” “Surprise Lady 1984” and the fourth Matrix film. Studios have been pressured to re-jigger their launch schedules with theaters closed for 3 months in addition to manufacturing delays.

Universal Photos and Blumhouse Productions opted earlier this week to launch the supernatural thriller “You Ought to Have Left” on premium video-on-demand as an alternative of its deliberate debut in theaters. The film, starring Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried, might be out there to lease beginning June 19.

Universal additionally launched Judd Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island,” a comedy starring Pete Davidson, on digital rental providers on Friday in lieu of a conventional theatrical rollout. In April, the studio dropped “Trolls World Tour” on video-on-demand and in drive-ins. In the meantime, Universal’s “Quick and Livid” installment “F9,” the following “Minions” sequel, and “Sing 2” have been all pushed into 2021.