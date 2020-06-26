Universal Music and USC Annenberg Expand Efforts to Address Diversity – Variety

It has change into abundantly clear over the previous few years — not to point out the previous few many years — that African-Individuals and different individuals of colour aren’t adequately represented in decision-making roles within the music enterprise. In an effort to tackle the renewed and persistent requires fairness throughout industries, the College of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and Universal Music Group are extending their partnership to discover methods to create change within the music business.

In accordance to the announcement, over the subsequent a number of months, the partnership will conduct new analysis – analyzing main and unbiased music corporations, labels and publishers, digital platforms, radio and stay live performance corporations in addition to artists’ groups, specializing in managers, brokers, attorneys and publicists – to decide the extent to which males and girls of colour are excluded from music’s management ranks. With this data in hand, Annenberg will challenge a report, establishing targets and offering suggestions on how the music business can tackle these disparities.

“There are at present gaps in entry and alternative for individuals of colour, particularly Black executives, within the music enterprise” stated Dr. Carmen Lee, an affiliated college member with the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and the lead researcher for the work. “Past inserting a highlight on these discrepancies, we should illuminate how the shortage of individuals of colour in key roles thwarts inclusion all through the business. I’m keen to lead the cost, flanked by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, and in partnership with Universal Music Group, an organization with a confirmed observe document for change.”

Earlier this month, UMG established a Process Pressure for Significant Change meant to work as a drive for inclusion and social justice by amplifying and increasing UMG’s present packages, devising new initiatives and supporting marginalized communities within the ongoing battle for equality, justice and inclusion. Its work is split into six areas, together with: Help/Charitable Giving; World; Inner/Institutional Change; Legislative/Public Coverage; Companions; and Programming/Curation. Staffed by a bunch of pros from throughout UMG, it’s co-chaired by Jeff Harleston (UMG’s Government VP, Common Counsel, and Def Jam’s Interim Chairman and CEO) and Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown Data’ President & EVP, Capitol Music Group).

Harleston and Habtemariam stated, “We glance ahead to our continued work with the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative as we work to advance range and inclusion in all corners of the music enterprise. We’re dedicated not solely to enhancing UMG’s efficiency, but in addition to fostering actual and sustainable change throughout the whole music ecosystem. We all know that music can do higher and imagine that, knowledgeable by analysis and information, change will be most significant and constructive.”

The undertaking represents a second section within the partnership between Universal Music Group and the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. In 2017, the 2 teams introduced a collaboration to assist inclusion in music, during which the 2 explored questions associated to the participation of ladies and girls of colour particularly within the enterprise. Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group was named to the Initiative’s Advisory Board.

As well as to analysis, the 2 organizations have labored collectively over the past two years to assist the efforts of She Is The Music, a non-profit group based by Alicia Keys, Gerson, Ann Mincieli, and Samantha Kirby Yoh to enhance the variety of girls working in music throughout a 123 of positions. In January 2020, Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Founder Dr. Stacy L. Smith was named to the founding management board of the group.