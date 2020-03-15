Universal Music Chief Lucian Grainge Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge has been hospitalized after testing constructive for coronavirus, a number of sources completely advised Selection. He’s presently receiving therapy at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Middle, sources stated.

A UMG spokesperson was not instantly out there for remark. Phrase of Grainge’s sickness has rattled West Coast energy gamers who attended his 60th birthday celebration on Feb. 29 in Palm Springs, a number of business insiders stated.

The likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook dinner, veteran music supervisor Irving Azoff, and Apple senior vice chairman Eddy Cue attended the social gathering 15 days in the past as of Sunday, stated sources. Signs of COVID-19, together with fever and shortness of breath, can seem as much as two weeks after an infection. An Apple spokesperson declined to remark. A rep for Azoff didn’t instantly remark.

The occasion was held at La Quinta’s Madison Membership, an enclave of personal residences on a pristine golf course. Kris Jenner owns a $12 million, 7-bedroom mansion in the neighborhood. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have been not too long ago linked to a land buy close by the matriarch, as was daughter Kylie Jenner. Extra residents embrace Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, Sly Stallone, Scooter Braun, Ray Romano and Alan Smolinsky, one of many homeowners of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Communal amenities on the Madison Membership have been shut down in response to Grainge’s sickness, stated two folks acquainted with the matter. This contains the luxurious golf course and membership home, stated insiders. Administration on the Madison Membership didn’t reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

UMG’s Santa Monica, Calif., headquarters have been closed late Friday after an unidentified worker — who apparently was Grainge — examined constructive for the illness. All staffers have been directed to go away the buildings “in an orderly method,” though the invention was made towards the tip of the day and a supply advised Selection that many of the workers had both left for the weekend or have been already working from residence.

An inside memo obtained by Selection reads partially, “Beforehand, we’ve dedicated that if there have been to be a confirmed case of coronavirus an infection in any of our places of work, we’d instantly shut that location. Now we have simply been knowledgeable that there’s a confirmed case of an infection in an worker primarily based in our 2220 Colorado Avenue places of work. Accordingly and out of an abundance of warning, we’re instantly closing all of our Santa Monica places of work, and all Santa Monica workers are required to make money working from home till additional discover.” The supply added that administration already had deliberate to shut the places of work subsequent week.

Grainge, 60, who gave a uncommon in-depth interview to Selection in December, has been with the corporate for almost 35 years and was named chairman/CEO in 2011. He started his profession in 1979 at April Blackwood Music Publishing and held senior roles at RCA Music Publishing and MCA Information earlier than becoming a member of UMG in 1986 to launch PolyGram Music Publishing UK. Inside 5 years, he had led the fledgling division to grow to be one of many high three publishing corporations in that nation. He rose by means of the ranks through senior roles at Polydor Information, Universal Music UK and UMG Worldwide ensued till he was named CEO in 2010, with the chairman title added the next 12 months.

Simply months after taking the helm, he led the corporate into one of many largest offers in music enterprise historical past by buying EMI’s recorded-music division — residence to artists starting from the Beatles to Katy Perry — in a blockbuster $1.9 billion transaction that vaulted UMG far into the lead because the world’s largest music firm. UMG, which was not too long ago valued at $33.6 billion and offered 10% of itself to Chinese language large Tencent, is now the biggest music firm in historical past, with 5 anchor labels — Capitol, Def Jam, Interscope-Geffen-A&M, Island and Republic — and a roster that additionally contains Taylor Swift, Drake, U2, the Weeknd and Sam Smith, in addition to iconic heritage acts just like the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Chuck Berry and the Motown catalog.

Associated: